Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (“Leidos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LDOS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 16, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report alleging, among other things, that “Leidos’ $1.0 billion levered acquisition of L3Harris’ Security Detection and Automation business (SD&A) is experiencing significant problems, including product defects, that increase the likelihood of a material adverse effect.” The report also alleged that the Company misstated revenue, citing for example, a $6 million variance between the third quarter 2020 investor presentation and Form 10-Q, which “raises the possibility that Leidos has booked fake revenue, or is keeping two sets of books.”