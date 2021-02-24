 

IDEX Biometrics ADSs to be Listed on Nasdaq as of 1 March

Oslo, Norway, 24 February 2021: IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) (the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, today announced that the Company will list American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) each representing 75 ordinary shares of the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). Nasdaq has approved the ADSs for listing, and they are expected to begin trading under the symbol “IDBA” on 1 March 2021, subject to approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

A registration statement was filed with the SEC to facilitate the creation of a trading market in the United States for ADSs. The Company has not registered any new issuance of securities and is not making any public offering of new shares or private placement of shares in connection with the listing on Nasdaq. The Company’s Ordinary Shares will continue to be admitted to trading on the Oslo Børs.

IDEX has prepared a series of frequently asked questions (“FAQs”) shown below applicable to holders of the Ordinary Shares and to explain the optional process of exchanging Ordinary Shares for ADSs if a shareholder so chooses. For any further questions about the Ordinary Share to ADS exchange process, please contact the Company's ADS Depositary Bank, The Bank of New York Mellon at DRBrokerSolutions@bnymellon.com.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. A prospectus describing the securities referenced herein may be obtained, when available, from the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief financial Officer

E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Registration of new shares in IDEX Biometrics 23 February 2021
16.02.21
Disclosure of Holding in IDEX Biometrics 16 Feb 2021
16.02.21
Successful Completion of Private Placement of 83.2 million Shares, Raising NOK 229 million ($27.5 million) in IDEX Biometrics
15.02.21
IDEX Biometrics ASA - Contemplated Private Placement and Trading Update
15.02.21
IDEX Biometrics’ Sensors Featured in Digital RMB Hardware Wallet Trials by the Postal Savings Bank of China
12.02.21
China UnionPay Awards Second LOA to Biometric Payment Card Featuring IDEX Biometrics’ Fingerprint Sensor & Biometric Technology
08.02.21
IDEX Biometrics Expands Landmark Partnership with Global Payment Solutions Provider to Include Joint Marketing and Sales
02.02.21
IDEX Biometrics & Tongxin Microelectronics Collaboration Achieves Second China UnionPay Certification

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
17
biometrische Zahlungskarte