Cargotec will start to repurchase own shares

Cargotec Corporation's Board of Directors has decided to exercise the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2021 to repurchase company's own shares. Cargotec will repurchase 75,691 class B shares to be used as reward payments for Cargotec's share-based incentive programmes. The shares will be purchased at public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price. The repurchases will start on 25 February 2021 at the earliest. According to the authorisation given to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting, the maximum amount of shares that can be acquired is 952,000 class A shares and 5,448,000 class B shares.

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

