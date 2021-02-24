 

Cargotec will start to repurchase own shares

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 24 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 09:45 (EET)

Cargotec will start to repurchase own shares

Cargotec Corporation's Board of Directors has decided to exercise the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2021 to repurchase company's own shares. Cargotec will repurchase 75,691 class B shares to be used as reward payments for Cargotec's share-based incentive programmes. The shares will be purchased at public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price. The repurchases will start on 25 February 2021 at the earliest. According to the authorisation given to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting, the maximum amount of shares that can be acquired is 952,000 class A shares and 5,448,000 class B shares.

Cargotec Corporation
The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com




