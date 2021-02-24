 

DGAP-News UniDevice AG: Further increase in the gross margin in January 2021 and the course in February 2021

DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Preliminary Results
UniDevice AG: Further increase in the gross margin in January 2021 and the course in February 2021

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Investor News, 02/24/2021

UniDevice AG publishes information on business development in January 2021:
Gross margin increased significantly - high demand for AirPods at attractive prices

- Positive outlook: High demand for AirPods leads to a significant increase in the gross margin

Schoenefeld, 02/24/2021 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that it
was able to continue expanding profitability in January 2021 and the course in February 2021 indicates a further increase in profitability.
The demand for AirPods was very high in January 2021 and so far in February 2021. The gross margin could be increased significantly.

About UniDevice AG
UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung. In this market, the Berlin-based company is the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing customers' supply chains. Customers include cellular service providers, wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers. The company has been listed on the stock exchange since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.

Language: English
