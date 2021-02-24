 

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, Invests in Laboratory Infrastructure and Data and Study Management Technologies

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), doing business as Inotiv, a leading provider of nonclinical and analytical contract research services, today announced additional investments in laboratory infrastructure and data and study management technologies in order to support the Company’s growth strategy and service delivery goals for clients.

In November 2020, Inotiv hired Todd Francisco as Director, Laboratory Information Systems, to assist with Company directives related to laboratory infrastructure and data and study management technologies. Inotiv recently partnered with Centric Consulting, LLC, a digital, business and technology solutions company, to facilitate the design and implementation of an enterprise technology solution for study management. The Company believes that integrating study management activities and migrating multiple legacy systems to a new, singular platform, will improve processes, enable a more seamless, automated workflow and improve client deliverables.

Concurrently, Inotiv has invested in software solutions to support existing internal expertise in the area of SEND (Standard for Exchange of Nonclinical Data) data management and delivery, with the near-term objective to support and grow most of this function with internal resources, as some of these services were previously outsourced. Through involvement with organizations like PHUSE (Pharmaceutical User Software Exchange) and its working groups, the Company remains abreast of discussions about the management and implementation of this standard. The Company believes its experience, expertise, and ongoing exchange of knowledge in this area will benefit their clients by enhancing their ability to present data in the best possible light, in conformity with evolving regulatory standards.

“We are a services company, focused on delivering high quality data to our clients. Having one scalable, data and study management platform is fundamental to our success. We believe our investments in infrastructure and technology will support future growth, enhance communication internally, reduce our outsourcing of services, and further bolster our ability to service our clients,” said Company President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Leasure, Jr. “These efforts support our fundamental goals of enhancing our work environment and delivering exceptional client experience—always.”

11.02.21
Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, Appoints Greg Beattie as Chief Operating Officer
09.02.21
Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
26.01.21
Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, February 9, 2021