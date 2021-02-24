 

Jerry Bruckheimer Joins Skillz Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today announced that famed film and television producer Jerry Bruckheimer has joined its board of directors. The appointment marks the first time that Bruckheimer has accepted a position on a public company board and comes less than three months after Skillz debuted on the New York Stock Exchange as the first publicly traded mobile esports platform.

“Skillz puts the excitement and competitive drama of esports into the hands of billions of people around the world,” said Bruckheimer, “and I’m excited to join the company defining the future of interactive entertainment.”

Bruckheimer has a deep track record of success across the entertainment spectrum. His films have collectively grossed more than $18 billion, ranking him among the top five producers of all time. He is the co-founder and co-majority owner of the National Hockey League franchise, the Seattle Kraken. Bruckheimer also served on the board of directors for privately-held Zenimax Media, the creator of hit gaming franchises Doom, Fallout, and Elder Scrolls. Zenimax was acquired by Microsoft in 2020 for $7.5 billion.

“Jerry has a unique ability to create blockbuster experiences that captivate global audiences and enrich the lives of billions of people,” said Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz. “With Skillz, Jerry will have an interactive canvas to reach and engage his biggest audience yet.”

The mobile gaming industry is now almost twice the size of movies and is expected to more than double by 2025 to surpass $150 billion in revenue. Skillz is leading the gaming industry into the future, enabling players around the world to engage in fun and fair competition.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

About Jerry Bruckheimer

Perhaps the most successful film and television producer of all time, Jerry Bruckheimer’s productions include the monumentally successful films “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “National Treasure,” “Bad Boys,” and “Beverly Hills Cop” franchises, “Black Hawk Down,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Remember the Titans,” “Armageddon,” “The Rock,” “Crimson Tide,” “Top Gun” and “Flashdance.” Bruckheimer created “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” which quickly became the number one show on television, and launched three successful spin-offs. Bruckheimer also produced “Without a Trace,” “Cold Case,” and ten-time Emmy Award-winning “The Amazing Race.”

In a career spanning more than 40 years, Bruckheimer’s films have collectively grossed more than $18 billion including box office and ancillary sales. His projects have been honored with 43 Academy Award nominations, 6 Oscars, 8 Grammy Award nominations, 5 Grammys, 23 Golden Globe nominations, 4 Golden Globes, 140 Emmy Award nominations, 23 Emmys, 36 People’s Choice nominations, 15 People’s Choice Awards, and numerous MTV Awards, including one for Best Picture of the Decade for “Beverly Hills Cop.”

Source: Skillz Inc.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Aus Flying Eagle Spac wurde Skillz.inc
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jerry Bruckheimer Joins Skillz Board of Directors Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today announced that famed film and television producer Jerry Bruckheimer has joined its board of directors. The appointment marks the first time …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
NFL and Skillz Sign Multi-Year Gaming Agreement
28.01.21
Play Mechanix Partners with Skillz to Bring Mobile Competition to Legendary First-Person Shooter Big Buck Hunter

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
3
Aus Flying Eagle Spac wurde Skillz.inc