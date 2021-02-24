 

Hospitality Industry Benefit from Integrated Communication Platforms in Cloud PBX Market, Need for Expanding Business Reach Drives Adoption TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 16:30  |  38   |   |   

Cloud PBX to meet the demand for evolving customer communications in hotels, cloud hosted VoIP systems to emerge as new framework to expand business reach

Cloud PBX market to clock robust CAGR of ~14% from 2020 to 2030, smooth acceptance of new technology key hurdle for stakeholders

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-hosted branch exchange (PBX) system is a major technological advancement in business phone system traditionally used by organizations. Dispersed organizations with branches spread across the world seek integrated communication platforms to meet the need for clear and reliable communication for their customers as well among their employees. Integrated communication platforms harboured by cloud PBX have thus become go-to platform for numerous verticals including the BFSI, retail, healthcare, government, and real estate. Growing demand for unified communication solutions have stridently propelled the demand for services in the cloud PBX market. Features made possible through voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology underscore the benefits of cloud PBX.

Transparency Market Research Logo

The cloud PBX market is projected to touch the revenue mark of US$ 68.3 Bn by 2030-end. Rapidly expanding array of cloud-based software solutions, especially that are integrated with Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), will enable service providers meet the clients' need for next-gen communication platforms.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77582

Key Findings of Cloud PBX Market Study

  • Hospitality Industry Adopt Cloud PBX to meet Emerging Needs of Communication

The hospitality industry has been witnessing unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19 outbreaks all over the world in the past few months. Cloud-based PBX has raised their expectations in meeting the advanced communication needs of their customers. Ranging from offering high-quality voice and call recording to intelligent call routing, service providers in the cloud PBX market are expanding their portfolio of integrated communication platforms. Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and modern learning algorithms are likely to pave way to understanding the sentiment of the customers.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hospitality Industry Benefit from Integrated Communication Platforms in Cloud PBX Market, Need for Expanding Business Reach Drives Adoption TMR - Cloud PBX to meet the demand for evolving customer communications in hotels, cloud hosted VoIP systems to emerge as new framework to expand business reach - Cloud PBX market to clock robust CAGR of ~14% from 2020 to 2030, smooth acceptance of new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
Everpeaks(R) Launches Integrated Logistics Platform, Enabling Global Brands To Penetrate Southeast ...
Plastic Health Channel: Microplastics in textiles may damage lung cells - extra risk with COVID-19, experts warn
Rolls Royce Lovers, Exclusive News: The new 2021 Rolls Royce Phantom Private Limo is now available for order: Unique, Beauty, Extra ...
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Weizmann Institute of Science establish ...
Dominica Launches Professional Development Training for Teachers to Improve Quality of Education on ...
Nordic Nanovector ASA - Key information regarding potential repair offering
Additional Positive Interim Results from Nanoform's Clinical Study
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Jaguar Racing Welcomes Micro Focus As Official Technical Partner To Accelerate Performance On And ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods