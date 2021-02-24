 

Winmark Corporation Announces Year End Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 17:14  |  49   |   |   

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the year ended December 26, 2020 of $29,823,300 or $7.72 per share diluted compared to net income of $32,149,300 or $7.84 per share diluted in 2019. The fourth quarter 2020 net income was $8,092,300 or $2.09 per share diluted, compared to net income of $8,461,400 or $2.08 per share diluted, for the same period last year. Revenues for the year ended December 26, 2020 were $66,061,800, down from $73,298,900 in 2019.

“In light of the disruption to our franchise store operations from the resurgence of COVID-19 during the fourth quarter, we are satisfied with our results,” commented Brett D. Heffes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our franchisees and employees have continued to respond well to the challenging environment with resolve and determination. Our committed franchisees continue to serve local communities by providing a safe, convenient way to buy and sell gently used items. Winmark continues to be a leader in the circular economy and has been at the forefront of the sustainability movement for over thirty years.”

Winmark Corporation creates, supports and finances business. At December 26, 2020, there were 1,264 franchises in operation under the brands Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore and Music Go Round. An additional 30 retail franchises have been awarded but are not open.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions or statements of intention subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated. Because actual result may differ, shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

WINMARK CORPORATION

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 26, 2020

 

December 28, 2019

ASSETS

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

6,659,000

 

 

$

25,130,300

Restricted cash

 

 

25,000

 

 

 

50,000

Receivables, net

 

 

1,581,900

 

 

 

1,669,500

Net investment in leases - current

 

 

8,687,500

 

 

 

12,800,100

Income tax receivable

 

 

221,200

 

 

 

497,900

Inventories

 

 

106,600

 

 

 

86,000

Prepaid expenses

 

 

995,200

 

 

 

968,100

Total current assets

 

 

18,276,400

 

 

 

41,201,900

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment in leases – long-term

 

 

4,573,600

 

 

 

12,505,500

Property and equipment, net

 

 

2,332,800

 

 

 

2,772,600

Operating lease right of use asset

 

 

3,226,300

 

 

 

3,595,200

Goodwill

 

 

607,500

 

 

 

607,500

Other assets

 

 

435,900

 

 

 

492,500

Deferred income taxes

 

 

1,890,700

 

 

 

667,000

 

 

$

31,343,200

 

 

$

61,842,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notes payable, net

 

$

4,236,100

 

 

$

3,736,100

Accounts payable

 

 

1,769,600

 

 

 

1,015,000

Accrued liabilities

 

 

2,624,000

 

 

 

2,783,100

Discounted lease rentals

 

 

1,096,600

 

 

 

2,680,700

Deferred revenue

 

 

1,657,400

 

 

 

1,717,000

Total current liabilities

 

 

11,383,700

 

 

 

11,931,900

Long-Term Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notes payable, net

 

 

17,632,700

 

 

 

21,868,800

Discounted lease rentals

 

 

574,000

 

 

 

836,900

Deferred revenue

 

 

7,050,900

 

 

 

7,858,500

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

5,307,400

 

 

 

5,846,100

Other liabilities

 

 

773,200

 

 

 

1,051,700

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

31,338,200

 

 

 

37,462,000

Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, no par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 3,756,028 and 3,947,858 shares issued and outstanding

 

 

9,281,800

 

 

 

11,929,300

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

 

 

(20,660,500

)

 

 

519,000

Total shareholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

(11,378,700

)

 

 

12,448,300

 

 

$

31,343,200

 

 

$

61,842,200

WINMARK CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Fiscal Year Ended

 

 

December 26, 2020

 

December 28, 2019

 

December 26, 2020

 

December 28, 2019

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Royalties

 

$

13,097,900

 

 

$

13,198,400

 

 

$

46,286,200

 

 

$

51,421,800

 

Leasing income

 

 

2,443,200

 

 

 

3,322,000

 

 

 

14,484,000

 

 

 

16,055,800

 

Merchandise sales

 

 

468,600

 

 

 

581,500

 

 

 

2,215,400

 

 

 

2,618,800

 

Franchise fees

 

 

379,600

 

 

 

357,800

 

 

 

1,444,500

 

 

 

1,540,900

 

Other

 

 

406,000

 

 

 

422,900

 

 

 

1,631,700

 

 

 

1,661,600

 

Total revenue

 

 

16,795,300

 

 

 

17,882,600

 

 

 

66,061,800

 

 

 

73,298,900

 

Cost of merchandise sold

 

 

441,900

 

 

 

545,300

 

 

 

2,103,900

 

 

 

2,469,700

 

Leasing expense

 

 

178,900

 

 

 

389,100

 

 

 

2,622,600

 

 

 

2,031,100

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

(243,600

)

 

 

(102,200

)

 

 

(79,300

)

 

 

(78,300

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

5,484,000

 

 

 

6,107,400

 

 

 

21,203,100

 

 

 

25,745,300

 

Income from operations

 

 

10,934,100

 

 

 

10,943,000

 

 

 

40,211,500

 

 

 

43,131,100

 

Interest expense

 

 

(327,900

)

 

 

(382,400

)

 

 

(1,737,500

)

 

 

(1,731,100

)

Interest and other income

 

 

15,700

 

 

 

73,300

 

 

 

43,400

 

 

 

67,400

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

10,621,900

 

 

 

10,633,900

 

 

 

38,517,400

 

 

 

41,467,400

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(2,529,600

)

 

 

(2,172,500

)

 

 

(8,694,100

)

 

 

(9,318,100

)

Net income

 

$

8,092,300

 

 

$

8,461,400

 

 

$

29,823,300

 

 

$

32,149,300

 

Earnings per share - basic

 

$

2.16

 

 

$

2.18

 

 

$

8.02

 

 

$

8.37

 

Earnings per share - diluted

 

$

2.09

 

 

$

2.08

 

 

$

7.72

 

 

$

7.84

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

 

3,747,604

 

 

 

3,874,570

 

 

 

3,719,485

 

 

 

3,840,638

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

 

3,879,796

 

 

 

4,065,566

 

 

 

3,863,264

 

 

 

4,100,629

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Winmark Corporation Announces Year End Results Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the year ended December 26, 2020 of $29,823,300 or $7.72 per share diluted compared to net income of $32,149,300 or $7.84 per share diluted in 2019. The fourth quarter 2020 net income …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Novacyt S.A.:  Research and Development Update
Amkor Factory Intelligence Enables Industry 4.0
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Winmark Corporation Announces Cash Dividend