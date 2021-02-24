Winmark Corporation Announces Year End Results
Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the year ended December 26, 2020 of $29,823,300 or $7.72 per share diluted compared to net income of $32,149,300 or $7.84 per share diluted in 2019. The fourth quarter 2020 net income was $8,092,300 or $2.09 per share diluted, compared to net income of $8,461,400 or $2.08 per share diluted, for the same period last year. Revenues for the year ended December 26, 2020 were $66,061,800, down from $73,298,900 in 2019.
“In light of the disruption to our franchise store operations from the resurgence of COVID-19 during the fourth quarter, we are satisfied with our results,” commented Brett D. Heffes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our franchisees and employees have continued to respond well to the challenging environment with resolve and determination. Our committed franchisees continue to serve local communities by providing a safe, convenient way to buy and sell gently used items. Winmark continues to be a leader in the circular economy and has been at the forefront of the sustainability movement for over thirty years.”
Winmark Corporation creates, supports and finances business. At December 26, 2020, there were 1,264 franchises in operation under the brands Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore and Music Go Round. An additional 30 retail franchises have been awarded but are not open.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions or statements of intention subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated. Because actual result may differ, shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
|
WINMARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 26, 2020
|
|
December 28, 2019
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
6,659,000
|
|
|
$
|
25,130,300
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
25,000
|
|
|
|
50,000
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
1,581,900
|
|
|
|
1,669,500
|
Net investment in leases - current
|
|
|
8,687,500
|
|
|
|
12,800,100
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
|
221,200
|
|
|
|
497,900
|
Inventories
|
|
|
106,600
|
|
|
|
86,000
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
995,200
|
|
|
|
968,100
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
18,276,400
|
|
|
|
41,201,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment in leases – long-term
|
|
|
4,573,600
|
|
|
|
12,505,500
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
2,332,800
|
|
|
|
2,772,600
|
Operating lease right of use asset
|
|
|
3,226,300
|
|
|
|
3,595,200
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
607,500
|
|
|
|
607,500
|
Other assets
|
|
|
435,900
|
|
|
|
492,500
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
1,890,700
|
|
|
|
667,000
|
|
|
$
|
31,343,200
|
|
|
$
|
61,842,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable, net
|
|
$
|
4,236,100
|
|
|
$
|
3,736,100
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
1,769,600
|
|
|
|
1,015,000
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
2,624,000
|
|
|
|
2,783,100
|
Discounted lease rentals
|
|
|
1,096,600
|
|
|
|
2,680,700
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
1,657,400
|
|
|
|
1,717,000
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
11,383,700
|
|
|
|
11,931,900
|
Long-Term Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable, net
|
|
|
17,632,700
|
|
|
|
21,868,800
|
Discounted lease rentals
|
|
|
574,000
|
|
|
|
836,900
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
7,050,900
|
|
|
|
7,858,500
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
5,307,400
|
|
|
|
5,846,100
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
773,200
|
|
|
|
1,051,700
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
|
31,338,200
|
|
|
|
37,462,000
|
Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 3,756,028 and 3,947,858 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
9,281,800
|
|
|
|
11,929,300
|
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|
|
|
(20,660,500
|
)
|
|
|
519,000
|
Total shareholders’ equity (deficit)
|
|
|
(11,378,700
|
)
|
|
|
12,448,300
|
|
|
$
|
31,343,200
|
|
|
$
|
61,842,200
|
WINMARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
December 26, 2020
|
|
December 28, 2019
|
|
December 26, 2020
|
|
December 28, 2019
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Royalties
|
|
$
|
13,097,900
|
|
|
$
|
13,198,400
|
|
|
$
|
46,286,200
|
|
|
$
|
51,421,800
|
|
Leasing income
|
|
|
2,443,200
|
|
|
|
3,322,000
|
|
|
|
14,484,000
|
|
|
|
16,055,800
|
|
Merchandise sales
|
|
|
468,600
|
|
|
|
581,500
|
|
|
|
2,215,400
|
|
|
|
2,618,800
|
|
Franchise fees
|
|
|
379,600
|
|
|
|
357,800
|
|
|
|
1,444,500
|
|
|
|
1,540,900
|
|
Other
|
|
|
406,000
|
|
|
|
422,900
|
|
|
|
1,631,700
|
|
|
|
1,661,600
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
16,795,300
|
|
|
|
17,882,600
|
|
|
|
66,061,800
|
|
|
|
73,298,900
|
|
Cost of merchandise sold
|
|
|
441,900
|
|
|
|
545,300
|
|
|
|
2,103,900
|
|
|
|
2,469,700
|
|
Leasing expense
|
|
|
178,900
|
|
|
|
389,100
|
|
|
|
2,622,600
|
|
|
|
2,031,100
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
(243,600
|
)
|
|
|
(102,200
|
)
|
|
|
(79,300
|
)
|
|
|
(78,300
|
)
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
5,484,000
|
|
|
|
6,107,400
|
|
|
|
21,203,100
|
|
|
|
25,745,300
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
10,934,100
|
|
|
|
10,943,000
|
|
|
|
40,211,500
|
|
|
|
43,131,100
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(327,900
|
)
|
|
|
(382,400
|
)
|
|
|
(1,737,500
|
)
|
|
|
(1,731,100
|
)
|
Interest and other income
|
|
|
15,700
|
|
|
|
73,300
|
|
|
|
43,400
|
|
|
|
67,400
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
10,621,900
|
|
|
|
10,633,900
|
|
|
|
38,517,400
|
|
|
|
41,467,400
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
(2,529,600
|
)
|
|
|
(2,172,500
|
)
|
|
|
(8,694,100
|
)
|
|
|
(9,318,100
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
8,092,300
|
|
|
$
|
8,461,400
|
|
|
$
|
29,823,300
|
|
|
$
|
32,149,300
|
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
|
$
|
2.16
|
|
|
$
|
2.18
|
|
|
$
|
8.02
|
|
|
$
|
8.37
|
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
|
$
|
2.09
|
|
|
$
|
2.08
|
|
|
$
|
7.72
|
|
|
$
|
7.84
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
3,747,604
|
|
|
|
3,874,570
|
|
|
|
3,719,485
|
|
|
|
3,840,638
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
3,879,796
|
|
|
|
4,065,566
|
|
|
|
3,863,264
|
|
|
|
4,100,629
|
|
