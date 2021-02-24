Winmark Corporation Announces Year End Results

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the year ended December 26, 2020 of $29,823,300 or $7.72 per share diluted compared to net income of $32,149,300 or $7.84 per share diluted in 2019. The fourth quarter 2020 net income was $8,092,300 or $2.09 per share diluted, compared to net income of $8,461,400 or $2.08 per share diluted, for the same period last year. Revenues for the year ended December 26, 2020 were $66,061,800, down from $73,298,900 in 2019.

“In light of the disruption to our franchise store operations from the resurgence of COVID-19 during the fourth quarter, we are satisfied with our results,” commented Brett D. Heffes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our franchisees and employees have continued to respond well to the challenging environment with resolve and determination. Our committed franchisees continue to serve local communities by providing a safe, convenient way to buy and sell gently used items. Winmark continues to be a leader in the circular economy and has been at the forefront of the sustainability movement for over thirty years.”