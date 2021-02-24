 

Human Rights Council on the Right to Privacy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 18:00  |  35   |   |   

Human Rights Council on the Right to Privacy

OISTE.ORG to Address Virtually the 46th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on the Right to Privacy

March 3rd 2021 at 3 PM CET

  

Privacy is as a basic, fundamental human right

Geneva, February 24, 2021 – The OISTE Foundation, a non-governmental organization, in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC), will lead a virtual panel on the human right to privacy during the 46th Session of the Human Rights Council.

Zoom Registration at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HXWDJD60SnWsYKdPaFHTJg

Privacy is as a basic, fundamental human right. It is also an endangered right. New digital technologies track and scrutinize us all at this age of surveillance capitalism (Zuboff, 2018). The digital economy considers every click, search or like as an asset to be monetized. Our lives, reflected in cyberspace, are plundered for behavioral data for the sake of a system that converts our freedom into profit. We are quietly being domesticated into accepting as normal that decision rights vanish before we even know that there is a decision to make.

A new awareness infused by a human-rights based approach that consider each individual “netizen” as a dignified moral being, worth of respect, is required. Otherwise, our connectivity will continue to offer a perverse amalgam of empowerment inextricably layered with diminishment.

Date & Time Mar 3rd
03:00 pm CET
Title OISTE Foundation Webinar; The Human Right to Privacy in
the Age of Surveillance Capitalism
Special Keynote by – Pierre Maudet, Conseiller d’Etat, State of Geneva,
Moderated by: – Carlos Creus Moreira, Secretary General of OISTE
Speakers – Navi Pillay, Former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, OHCHR
– Hans-Christian Boos, CEO, Arago
– Sébastien Fanti, Swiss lawyer, Notary, and Data Protection Commissioner
   of the Swiss Canton of Valais
– Estelle Massé, Senior Policy Analyst and Global Data Protection Lead –
   Access Now
– Alana Tart, Senior digital, technology and privacy lawyer – PMI
– Steve Crown, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Human Rights –
   Microsoft

For these reasons, the Foundation OISTE, – building upon the various resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly and the Human Rights Council touching on the protection and promotion of the right to privacy in the digital age – has set up a panel to address, inter alia, the following issues:

  • Identifying and clarifying principles, standards and best practices regarding the promotion and protection of the human right to privacy
  • Reinforcing the principles of non-arbitrariness, lawfulness, legality, necessity and proportionality in communications surveillance by the State.
  • Ensuring that profiling, automated decision-making and machine-learning technologies do proceed in accordance to agreed safeguards and do not affect the enjoyment of human rights
  • Introducing a gender perspective and ensuring that there exists effective domestic oversight and remedies for the violation of the human right to privacy
  • Addressing the issue of personal data management: often individuals do not provide their free, explicit and informed consent to the re-use, sale or multiple re-sales of their personal data
  • Addressing the issue of human rights impacts of artificial intelligence, with a particular focus on examples of discrimination and bias

The OISTE Foundation signed The International Principles on the Application of Human Rights to Communications Surveillance right after they were launched at the 24th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in 2013. OISTE invites other organizations to join: https://necessaryandproportionate.org/

About OISTE FOUNDATION
Founded in Switzerland in 1998, OISTE was created with the objectives of promoting the use and adoption of international standards to secure electronic transactions, expand the use of digital certification and ensure the interoperability of certification authorities’ e-transaction systems. The OISTE Foundation is a not for profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, regulated by article 80 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code. OISTE is an organization in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and belongs to the Not-for-Profit constituency (NPOC) of the ICANN.

Contact OISTE FOUNDATION
Nicolas Ducor
nducor@oiste.org




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Human Rights Council on the Right to Privacy Human Rights Council on the Right to Privacy OISTE.ORG to Address Virtually the 46th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on the Right to Privacy March 3rd 2021 at 3 PM CET    Privacy is as a basic, fundamental human right …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID users
19.02.21
WISeKey Combines Interoperable Centrally-Managed PKI with Blockchain-Rooted Trust
18.02.21
WISeKey Announces Appointment of Patrick Williamson as Chief Operating Officer
16.02.21
WISeKey Applies for Independent Identity Provider Status to Support the Swiss Federal e-ID Act
10.02.21
WISeKey’s Identity Technology and Semiconductors Provides Remote Identification (Remote ID) for New Drones’ Digital License Plates
09.02.21
WISeKey Combating Counterfeit and Extending AIoT with arago’s AI and Automation
03.02.21
WISeKey and Turing Cryptography Sign Strategic Partnership to Jointly Commercialize Trust Services
02.02.21
WISeKey Delivers Secure Microcontrollers for LEGIC’s Multi-Purpose Security Modules / Reader ICs
01.02.21
WISeKey Acquires 51% of arago’s Share Capital and Signs a Binding Term Sheet to Acquire the 49% Remaining Minority Interest; the Combined Company Becomes a Leader in the Cybersecurity AI-Powered Knowledge Automation Market
28.01.21
WISeKey Shareholders Approved All Agenda Items of its 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17:41 Uhr
333
Wisekey - lohnendes Investment?