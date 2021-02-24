 

United Insurance Holdings Corp. Reports Financial Results for Its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

($ in thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Gross premiums written

$

316,210

 

 

$

294,763

 

 

7.3

%

 

$

1,456,863

 

 

$

1,380,268

 

 

5.5

%

Gross premiums earned

$

364,231

 

 

$

347,005

 

 

5.0

%

 

$

1,406,980

 

 

$

1,333,526

 

 

5.5

%

Net premiums earned

$

199,844

 

 

$

188,354

 

 

6.1

%

 

$

765,663

 

 

$

752,400

 

 

1.8

%

Total revenues

$

241,222

 

 

$

210,421

 

 

14.6

%

 

$

846,656

 

 

$

825,116

 

 

2.6

%

Loss before income tax

$

(45,228)

 

 

$

(5,260)

 

 

NM

 

$

(132,103)

 

 

$

(32,606)

 

 

NM

Loss attributable to UIHC

$

(33,933)

 

 

$

(8,158)

 

 

NM

 

$

(96,454)

 

 

$

(29,872)

 

 

NM

Net loss available to UIHC common stockholders per diluted share

$

(0.79)

 

 

$

(0.19)

 

 

NM

 

$

(2.25)

 

 

$

(0.70)

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of net loss to core loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Plus: Non-cash amortization of intangible assets

$

1,043

 

 

$

1,326

 

 

(21.3)

%

 

$

4,267

 

 

$

5,355

 

 

(20.3)

%

Less: Net realized gains on investment portfolio

$

41,732

 

 

$

1,042

 

 

NM

 

$

66,691

 

 

$

1,228

 

 

NM

Less: Unrealized gains on equity securities

$

(10,106)

 

 

$

9,242

 

 

NM

 

$

(27,562)

 

 

$

24,761

 

 

NM

Less: Net tax impact (1)

$

(6,422)

 

 

$

(1,881)

 

 

NM

 

$

(7,321)

 

 

$

(4,333)

 

 

(69.0)

%

Core loss (2)

$

(58,094)

 

 

$

(15,235)

 

 

NM

 

$

(123,995)

 

 

$

(46,173)

 

 

NM

Core loss per diluted share (2)

$

(1.35)

 

 

$

(0.36)

 

 

NM

 

$

(2.89)

 

 

$

(1.08)

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of core loss to core income (loss) excluding named windstorms

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Plus: Named windstorm incurred losses

$

77,711

 

 

$

875

 

 

NM

 

$

208,157

 

 

$

32,170

 

 

NM

Less: Net tax impact (1)

$

16,319

 

 

$

184

 

 

NM

 

$

43,713

 

 

$

6,756

 

 

NM

Core income (loss) excluding named windstorms (2)

$

3,298

 

 

$

(14,544)

 

 

NM

 

$

40,449

 

 

$

(20,759)

 

 

NM

Core income (loss) excluding named windstorms per diluted share (2)

$

0.08

 

 

$

(0.34)

 

 

NM

 

$

0.94

 

 

$

(0.49)

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

9.19

 

 

$

11.69

 

 

(21.4)

%

NM = Not Meaningful
(1) In order to reconcile net loss to the core loss measures, we included the tax impact of all adjustments using the 21% corporate federal tax rate.
(2) Core loss and core income (loss) excluding named windstorms, measures that are not based on GAAP and core loss per diluted share and core income (loss) excluding named windstorms per diluted share, also measures that are not based on GAAP, are reconciled above to net loss and net loss per diluted share, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

"UIHC’s fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 results continued to demonstrate an improving Core Income excluding named windstorms, being the fourth quarter in a row of year-over-year improvement and a 2020 fiscal year improvement of over $60 million," said Dan Peed, CEO of UPC Insurance.

"Unfortunately, being a catastrophe focused insurer, the unprecedented number of catastrophe events caused over $78 million of named windstorm net catastrophe losses in the fourth quarter, and over $208 million for fiscal year 2020.

However, given the accelerating hardening of the Florida personal lines market and our strong reinsurance partners, we are well positioned to continue expanding our underlying margin while also significantly cutting our net catastrophe occurrence and aggregate retentions. Although 2021 will be a transition year, the combination of an expanding underlying profit and a reduced aggregate catastrophe retention positions the business well for a more consistent growth in Core Income."

Return on Equity and Core Return on Equity

The calculations of the Company's return on equity and core return on equity are shown below.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net loss attributable to UIHC

$

(33,933)

 

 

$

(8,158)

 

 

$

(96,454)

 

 

$

(29,872)

 

Return on equity based on GAAP net loss attributable to UIHC (1)

(28.4)

%

 

(6.2)

%

 

(20.2)

%

 

(5.6)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core loss

$

(58,094)

 

$

(15,235)

 

 

$

(123,995)

 

 

$

(46,173)

 

Core return on equity (1)(2)

(48.7)

%

 

(11.5)

%

 

(26.0)

%

 

(8.7)

%

(1) Return on equity for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing the net loss or core net loss for the period by the average stockholders' equity for the trailing twelve months.
(2) Core return on equity, a measure that is not based on GAAP, is calculated based on core loss, which is reconciled on the first page of this press release to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

Combined Ratio and Underlying Ratio

The calculations of the Company's combined ratio and underlying combined ratio are shown below.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Loss ratio, net(1)

92.6

%

 

69.3

%

 

23.3

pts

 

79.4

%

 

66.4

%

 

13.0

pts

Expense ratio, net(2)

49.5

%

 

44.0

%

 

5.5

pts

 

47.1

%

 

46.3

%

 

0.8

pts

Combined ratio (CR)(3)

142.1

%

 

113.3

%

 

28.8

pts

 

126.5

%

 

112.7

%

 

13.8

pts

Effect of current year catastrophe losses on CR

53.9

%

 

10.2

%

 

43.7

pts

 

38.5

%

 

12.9

%

 

25.6

pts

Effect of prior year unfavorable (favorable) development on CR

(0.3)

%

 

%

 

(0.3)

pts

 

(0.9)

%

 

4.4

%

 

(5.3)

pts

Underlying combined ratio(4)

88.5

%

 

103.1

%

 

(14.6)

pts

 

88.9

%

 

95.4

%

 

(6.5)

pts

(1) Loss ratio, net is calculated as losses and loss adjustment expenses (LAE), net of losses ceded to reinsurers, relative to net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio, net is calculated as the sum of all operating expenses less interest expense relative to net premiums earned.
(3) Combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio, net and expense ratio, net.
(4) Underlying combined ratio, a measure that is not based on GAAP, is reconciled above to the combined ratio, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Financial Status and Outlook

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans and restrictions, self-imposed quarantine periods, state and local shelter-in-place orders, business and government shutdowns and social distancing, have caused and continue to cause material disruption to businesses and economies globally. In addition, global equity markets have experienced and continue to experience significant volatility and weakness.

The Company is committed to maintaining a stable and secure business for its employees, agents, customers and stockholders. During the second half of 2020, the Company was able to resume hiring activities, despite the limits on in-person interviews and on-boarding procedures resulting from COVID-related protocols. In addition, the Company has converted to virtual sales processes to enable its agents to continue their activities. The Company believes these activities, collectively, help ensure the health and safety of employees through adherence to CDC, state and local government work guidelines.

The Company has not experienced a material impact from COVID-19 on its business operations, financial position, liquidity or its ability to service its policyholders to date, with the exceptions of fluctuations in its investment portfolios due to volatility of the equity securities markets. The Company reduced the size of the equity securities portfolio during the second half of 2020, which has reduced the impact of fluctuations in the markets on its financial condition. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting global disruptions did not have a material impact on the Company's access to credit and capital markets needed to maintain sufficient liquidity for its continued operating needs during the year ended December 31, 2020.

The scope, severity and longevity of any business shutdowns and economic disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time, as new information may continue to emerge concerning the actions governments may take to contain or mitigate the spread of the virus or address its impact on individuals, businesses and the economy. The Company did not incur material claims or significant disruptions to its business for the year ended December 31, 2020 as a result of COVID-19. At this time, it is not possible to reasonably estimate the extent of the impact of the economic uncertainties on its business, results of operations and financial condition in future periods, due to uncertainty regarding the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Company will continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and take reasonable measures to make sure customers continue to be served without interruption.

Quarterly Financial Results

Net loss attributable to the Company for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $33.9 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $8.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net loss was primarily due to an increase in the Company's loss and loss adjustment expenses (LAE) during the fourth quarter of 2020, offset by the Company's increase in net realized investment gain and net unrealized loss on equity securities.

The Company's total gross written premium increased by $21.4 million, or 7.3%, to $316.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, from $294.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase was driven by rate increases in multiple states across all regions and organic policy growth in new and renewal business generated in the Gulf and Southeast regions, primarily offset by a decrease in assumed premiums due to the termination of a contract which includes commercial property business assumed from unaffiliated insurers. The breakdown of the quarter-over-quarter changes in both direct written and assumed premiums by region and gross written premium by line of business are shown in the table below.

($ in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change $

 

Change %

Direct Written and Assumed Premium by Region (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Florida

 

$

181,115

 

 

$

161,587

 

 

$

19,528

 

 

12.1

%

Gulf

 

57,461

 

 

51,566

 

 

5,895

 

 

11.4

 

Northeast

 

43,699

 

 

46,270

 

 

(2,571)

 

 

(5.6)

 

Southeast

 

27,587

 

 

26,827

 

 

760

 

 

2.8

 

Total direct written premium by region

 

309,862

 

 

286,250

 

 

23,612

 

 

8.2

 

Assumed premium (2)

 

6,348

 

 

8,513

 

 

(2,165)

 

 

(25.4)

 

Total gross written premium by region

 

$

316,210

 

 

$

294,763

 

 

$

21,447

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Written Premium by Line of Business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personal property

 

$

228,940

 

 

$

217,380

 

 

$

11,560

 

 

5.3

%

Commercial property

 

87,270

 

 

77,383

 

 

9,887

 

 

12.8

 

Total gross written premium by line of business

 

$

316,210

 

 

$

294,763

 

 

$

21,447

 

 

7.3

%

(1) "Gulf" is comprised of Hawaii, Louisiana and Texas; "Northeast" is comprised of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island; and "Southeast" is comprised of Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
(2) Assumed premium written for 2020 and 2019 primarily included commercial property business assumed from unaffiliated insurers.

Loss and LAE increased by $54.5 million, or 41.7%, to $185.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, from $130.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Loss and LAE expense as a percentage of net earned premiums increased 23.3 points to 92.6% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 69.3% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, there was a higher frequency of catastrophe events when compared to prior years. Excluding the impact of catastrophe losses from the current year and reserve development, the Company's gross underlying loss and LAE ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020 would have been 21.5%, a decrease of 10.6 points from 32.1% during the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an improvement in current year non-catastrophe loss and LAE expenses.

Policy acquisition costs increased by $6.2 million, or 10.4%, to $65.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, from $59.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to an increase in managing general agent commissions related to commercial premiums, as well as an increase in agent commissions, which were generally consistent with the Company's growth in premium production and higher average market commission rates outside of Florida.

Operating and underwriting expenses increased by $4.0 million, or 37.4%, to $14.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, from $10.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to increased investments in technology.

General and administrative expenses increased by $5.9 million, or 47.2%, to $18.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, from $12.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to increased salary costs related to an increase in employee headcount as well as an increase in non-recurring consulting related expenses.

Year to Date Financial Results

Net loss attributable to the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $96.5 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $29.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in net losses was primarily due to an increase in losses and LAE during 2020, offset by the Company's increase in net realized investment gain and net unrealized loss on equity securities.

The Company's total gross written premium increased by $76.6 million, or 5.5%, to $1.5 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020 from $1.4 billion for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily reflecting the impact of rate increases in multiple states across all regions, as well as organic growth in new and renewal business generated in the Gulf and Southeast regions. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in assumed premiums due to the termination of a contract which includes commercial property business assumed from unaffiliated insurers. The breakdown of the year-over-year changes in both direct written and assumed premiums by region and gross written premium by line of business are shown in the table below.

($ in thousands)

 

Year ended Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change $

 

Change %

Direct Written and Assumed Premium by Region (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Florida

 

$

829,777

 

 

$

737,615

 

 

$

92,162

 

 

12.5

%

Gulf

 

258,064

 

 

225,636

 

 

32,428

 

 

14.4

 

Northeast

 

197,556

 

 

199,504

 

 

(1,948)

 

 

(1.0)

 

Southeast

 

126,161

 

 

115,886

 

 

10,275

 

 

8.9

 

Total direct written premium by region

 

1,411,558

 

 

1,278,641

 

 

132,917

 

 

10.4

%

Assumed premium (2)

 

45,305

 

 

101,627

 

 

(56,322)

 

 

(55.4)

 

Total gross written premium by region

 

$

1,456,863

 

 

$

1,380,268

 

 

$

76,595

 

 

5.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Written Premium by Line of Business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personal property

 

$

1,063,599

 

 

$

973,354

 

 

$

90,245

 

 

9.3

%

Commercial property

 

393,264

 

 

406,914

 

 

(13,650)

 

 

(3.4)

 

Total gross written premium by line of business

 

$

1,456,863

 

 

$

1,380,268

 

 

$

76,595

 

 

5.5

%

(1) "Gulf" is comprised of Hawaii, Louisiana and Texas; "Northeast" is comprised of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island; and "Southeast" is comprised of Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
(2) Assumed premium written for 2020 and 2019 included commercial property business assumed from unaffiliated insurers.

Loss and LAE increased by $108.8 million, or 21.8%, to $608.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, from $499.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Loss and LAE expense as a percentage of net earned premiums increased 13.0 points to 79.4% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 66.4% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

During the year ended December 2020, there was a higher frequency of catastrophe events when compared to prior years. Excluding catastrophe losses and reserve development, the Company's gross underlying loss and LAE ratio for the year would have been 22.8%, a decrease of 4.9 points from 27.7% during the year ended December 31, 2019, representing an improvement in current year non-catastrophe loss and LAE expenses.

Policy acquisition costs decreased by $2.3 million, or 1.0%, to $236.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, from $238.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The primary driver of the decrease in costs was a decrease in assumed ceding commission expense, as a result of the decline in the Company's assumed line of business during 2020 which was offset in part by an increase in managing general agent commissions related to commercial premiums.

Operating and underwriting expenses increased by $8.6 million, or 19.3%, to $52.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, from $44.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to increased expenses related to the Company's investment in technology.

General and administrative expenses increased by $6.1 million, or 9.2%, to $72.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, from $66.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to increased salary and benefit related costs from an increase in employee headcount and an increase in professional services expenses from costs incurred to plan construction of a new headquarters building, which was subsequently discontinued.

Combined Ratio Analysis

The calculations of the Company's loss ratios and underlying loss ratios are shown below.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Loss and LAE

$

185,134

 

 

$

130,569

 

 

$

54,565

 

 

$

608,316

 

 

$

499,493

 

 

$

108,823

 

% of Gross earned premiums

50.8

%

 

37.6

%

 

13.2

pts

 

43.2

%

 

37.5

%

 

5.7

pts

% of Net earned premiums

92.6

%

 

69.3

%

 

23.3

pts

 

79.4

%

 

66.4

%

 

13.0

pts

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year catastrophe losses

$

107,618

 

 

$

19,248

 

 

$

88,370

 

 

$

294,537

 

 

$

96,875

 

 

$

197,662

 

Prior year reserve unfavorable (favorable) development

(621)

 

 

(82)

 

 

(539)

 

 

(6,786)

 

 

33,134

 

 

(39,920)

 

Underlying loss and LAE (1)

$

78,137

 

 

$

111,403

 

 

$

(33,266)

 

 

$

320,565

 

 

$

369,484

 

 

$

(48,919)

 

% of Gross earned premiums

21.5

%

 

32.1

%

 

(10.6)

pts

 

22.8

%

 

27.7

%

 

(4.9)

pts

% of Net earned premiums

39.1

%

 

59.1

%

 

(20.0)

pts

 

41.8

%

 

49.1

%

 

(7.3)

pts

(1) Underlying loss and LAE is a non-GAAP financial measure and is reconciled above to loss and LAE, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

The calculations of the Company's expense ratios are shown below.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Policy acquisition costs

$

65,819

 

 

$

59,551

 

 

$

6,268

 

 

$

236,002

 

 

$

238,268

 

 

$

(2,266)

 

Operating and underwriting

14,712

 

 

10,733

 

 

3,979

 

 

52,876

 

 

44,310

 

 

8,566

 

General and administrative

18,411

 

 

12,501

 

 

5,910

 

 

72,057

 

 

65,989

 

 

6,068

 

Total Operating Expenses

$

98,942

 

 

$

82,785

 

 

$

16,157

 

 

$

360,935

 

 

$

348,567

 

 

$

12,368

 

% of Gross earned premiums

27.2

%

 

23.9

%

 

3.3

pts

 

25.7

%

 

26.1

%

 

(0.4)

pts

% of Net earned premiums

49.5

%

 

44.0

%

 

5.5

pts

 

47.1

%

 

46.3

%

 

0.8

pts

Reinsurance Costs as a Percentage of Gross Earned Premium

Reinsurance costs as a percentage of gross earned premium in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019 were as follows:

 

2020

 

2019

Non-at-Risk

(3.0)

%

 

(3.0)

%

Quota Share

(13.6)

%

 

(12.3)

%

All Other

(28.5)

%

 

(30.4)

%

Total Ceding Ratio

(45.1)

%

 

(45.7)

%

The decrease in this ratio was driven by a 5.0% increase in gross premiums earned in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 2019. As a result, our ceding ratio decreased, despite increased costs associated with our 2020-2021 catastrophe excess of loss contract compared to our 2019-2020 catastrophe excess of loss contract. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in costs related to the quota share agreement due to increased gross premium written by the participating insurance subsidiaries in 2020.

Investment Portfolio Highlights

The Company's cash, restricted cash and investment holdings remained constant at $1.3 billion at each of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. The Company's cash and investment holdings consist of investments in U.S. government and agency securities, corporate debt and 100% investment grade money market instruments. Fixed maturities represented approximately 94.5% of total investments at December 31, 2020, compared to 87.5% at December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, our fixed maturity investments had a modified duration of 4.1 years, compared to 3.4 years at December 31, 2019.

During 2020, the Company decreased the equity portfolio from 11.5% of total investments at December 31, 2019 to 0.7% of total investments at December 31, 2020. The Company realized gains of $34.7 million as a result of these disposals. The Company disposed of such equity securities in order to mitigate potential surplus declines from market volatility for each of our insurance subsidiaries.

Book Value Analysis

Book value per common share decreased 21.4% from $11.69 at December 31, 2019, to $9.19 at December 31, 2020. Underlying book value per common share decreased 21.6% from $11.43 at December 31, 2019 to $8.96 at December 31, 2020. A decrease in the Company's retained earnings as the result of a net loss in 2020 drove the decrease in our book value per share. As shown in the table below, removing the effect of AOCI further decreases the Company's book value per common share, as the Company experienced favorable market conditions for the year ended December 31, 2020.

($ in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

 

Book Value per Share

 

 

 

 

Numerator:

 

 

 

 

Common stockholders' equity attributable to UIHC

 

$

395,753

 

 

$

503,138

 

Denominator:

 

 

 

 

Total Shares Outstanding

 

43,075,877

 

 

43,028,074

 

Book Value Per Common Share

 

$

9.19

 

 

$

11.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book Value per Share, Excluding the Impact of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI)

 

 

 

 

Numerator:

 

 

 

 

Common stockholders' equity attributable to UIHC

 

$

395,753

 

 

$

503,138

 

Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

9,693

 

 

11,319

 

Stockholders' Equity, excluding AOCI

 

$

386,060

 

 

$

491,819

 

Denominator:

 

 

 

 

Total Shares Outstanding

 

43,075,877

 

 

43,028,074

 

Underlying Book Value Per Common Share(1)

 

$

8.96

 

 

$

11.43

 

(1) Underlying book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure and is reconciled above to book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company believes that investors' understanding of UPC Insurance's performance is enhanced by the Company's disclosure of the following non-GAAP measures. The Company's methods for calculating these measures may differ from those used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

Net income (loss) excluding the effects of amortization of intangible assets, realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net of tax (core income (loss)) is a non-GAAP measure that is computed by adding amortization, net of tax, to net income and subtracting realized gains (losses) on the Company's investment portfolio, net of tax, and unrealized gains (losses) on the Company's equity securities, net of tax, from net income. Amortization expense is related to the amortization of intangible assets acquired through mergers and, therefore, the expense does not arise through normal operations. Investment portfolio gains (losses) and unrealized equity security gains (losses) vary independent of the Company's operations. The Company believes it is useful for investors to evaluate these components both separately and in the aggregate when reviewing the Company's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income. The core income measure should not be considered a substitute for net income and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Core income (loss) excluding the effects of named windstorms, net of tax (core income (loss) excluding named windstorms) is a non-GAAP measure that is computed by adding current accident year net incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses resulting from named and numbered storms, net of tax, to core income (loss). Named windstorm expenses are related to losses that arise when hurricanes and tropical storms make landfall in our geographic regions of coverage. These storms cause loss trends to vary significantly between periods as a result of their frequency of occurrence and severity and can significantly impact net and core income (loss). The Company believes it is useful for investors to evaluate these components both separately and in the aggregate when reviewing the Company's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income. The core income excluding named windstorms measure should not be considered a substitute for net income and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Core return on equity is a non-GAAP ratio calculated using non-GAAP measures. It is calculated by dividing the core income for the period by the average stockholders’ equity for the trailing twelve months (or one quarter of such average, in the case of quarterly periods). Core income is an after-tax non-GAAP measure that is calculated by excluding from net income the effect of non-cash amortization of intangible assets, unrealized gains or losses on the Company's equity security investments and net realized gains or losses on the Company's investment portfolio. In the opinion of the Company’s management, core income, core income per share and core return on equity are meaningful indicators to investors of the Company's underwriting and operating results, since the excluded items are not necessarily indicative of operating trends. Internally, the Company’s management uses core income, core income per share and core return on equity to evaluate performance against historical results and establish financial targets on a consolidated basis. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on equity. The core return on equity measure should not be considered a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Combined ratio excluding the effects of current year catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development (underlying combined ratio) is a non-GAAP measure, that is computed by subtracting the effect of current year catastrophe losses and prior year development from the combined ratio. The Company believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to highlight the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by current year catastrophe losses and prior year development. Current year catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss trends to vary significantly between periods as a result of their frequency of occurrence and severity and can have a significant impact on the combined ratio. Prior year development is caused by unexpected loss development on historical reserves. The Company believes it is useful for investors to evaluate these components both separately and in the aggregate when reviewing the Company's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the combined ratio. The underlying combined ratio should not be considered as a substitute for the combined ratio and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Net loss and LAE excluding the effects of current year catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development (underlying loss and LAE) is a non-GAAP measure that is computed by subtracting the effect of current year catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development from net loss and LAE. The Company uses underlying loss and LAE figures to analyze the Company's loss trends that may be impacted by current year catastrophe losses and prior year development on the Company's reserves. As discussed previously, these two items can have a significant impact on the Company's loss trends in a given period. The Company believes it is useful for investors to evaluate these components both separately and in the aggregate when reviewing the Company's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net loss and LAE. The underlying loss and LAE measure should not be considered a substitute for net loss and LAE and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Book value per common share, excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income (underlying book value per common share), is a non-GAAP measure that is computed by dividing common stockholders' equity after excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, by total common shares outstanding plus dilutive potential common shares outstanding. The Company uses the trend in book value per common share, excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income, in conjunction with book value per common share to identify and analyze the change in net worth attributable to management efforts between periods. The Company believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the effect of interest rates that can fluctuate significantly from period to period and are generally driven by economic and financial factors that are not influenced by management. Book value per common share is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Book value per common share, excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income, should not be considered a substitute for book value per common share and does not reflect the recorded net worth of the Company's business.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time:

February 24, 2021 - 5:00 P.M. ET

 

 

Participant Dial-In:

(United States): 877-407-8829

 

(International): 201-493-6724

 

 

Webcast:

To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://investors.upcinsurance.com and click on the conference call link at the top of the page or go to: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1429141&tp_key=612a4dd ...

 

 

 

An archive of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time thereafter.

 

 

Presentation:

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with an investor presentation that is available on our website at investors.upcinsurance.com/Presentations.

About UPC Insurance

Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries and one majority owned insurance subsidiary through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance's team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, or on the conference call identified above, and otherwise, that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that anticipate results based on our estimates, assumptions and plans and are subject to uncertainty. These statements are made subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may be identified by their use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” "endeavor," "project," “believe,” "plan," “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative variations thereof or comparable terminology. We believe these statements are based on reasonable estimates, assumptions and plans. However, if the estimates, assumptions or plans underlying the forward-looking statements prove inaccurate or if other risks or uncertainties arise, actual results could differ materially from those communicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements may be found in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

 

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive loss

In thousands, except share and per share amounts

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

REVENUE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross premiums written

 

$

316,210

 

 

$

294,763

 

 

$

1,456,863

 

 

$

1,380,268

 

Change in gross unearned premiums

 

48,021

 

 

52,242

 

 

(49,883)

 

 

(46,742)

 

Gross premiums earned

 

364,231

 

 

347,005

 

 

1,406,980

 

 

1,333,526

 

Ceded premiums earned

 

(164,387)

 

 

(158,651)

 

 

(641,317)

 

 

(581,126)

 

Net premiums earned

 

199,844

 

 

188,354

 

 

765,663

 

 

752,400

 

Net investment income

 

5,291

 

 

7,477

 

 

24,125

 

 

30,145

 

Net realized investment gains

 

41,732

 

 

1,042

 

 

66,691

 

 

1,228

 

Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities

 

(10,106)

 

 

9,242

 

 

(27,562)

 

 

24,761

 

Other revenue

 

4,461

 

 

4,306

 

 

17,739

 

 

16,582

 

Total revenues

 

$

241,222

 

 

$

210,421

 

 

$

846,656

 

 

$

825,116

 

EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

185,134

 

 

130,569

 

 

608,316

 

 

499,493

 

Policy acquisition costs

 

65,819

 

 

59,551

 

 

236,002

 

 

238,268

 

Operating expenses

 

14,712

 

 

10,733

 

 

52,876

 

 

44,310

 

General and administrative expenses

 

18,411

 

 

12,501

 

 

72,057

 

 

65,989

 

Interest expense

 

2,388

 

 

2,402

 

 

9,582

 

 

9,781

 

Total expenses

 

286,464

 

 

215,756

 

 

978,833

 

 

857,841

 

Loss before other income

 

(45,242)

 

 

(5,335)

 

 

(132,177)

 

 

(32,725)

 

Other income

 

14

 

 

75

 

 

74

 

 

119

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(45,228)

 

 

(5,260)

 

 

(132,103)

 

 

(32,606)

 

Expense (benefit) for income taxes

 

(11,672)

 

 

2,791

 

 

(36,605)

 

 

(3,121)

 

Net Loss

 

$

(33,556)

 

 

$

(8,051)

 

 

$

(95,498)

 

 

$

(29,485)

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

377

 

 

107

 

 

956

 

 

387

 

Net loss attributable to UIHC

 

$

(33,933)

 

 

$

(8,158)

 

 

$

(96,454)

 

 

$

(29,872)

 

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on investments

 

12,620

 

 

(2,195)

 

 

64,726

 

 

28,366

 

Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment gains

 

(41,732)

 

 

(1,042)

 

 

(66,691)

 

 

(1,228)

 

Income tax benefit (expense) related to items of other comprehensive income

 

7,084

 

 

786

 

 

502

 

 

(6,588)

 

Total comprehensive loss

 

$

(55,584)

 

 

$

(10,502)

 

 

$

(96,961)

 

 

$

(8,935)

 

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

388

 

 

51

 

 

1,119

 

 

588

 

Comprehensive loss attributable to UIHC

 

$

(55,972)

 

 

$

(10,553)

 

 

$

(98,080)

 

 

$

(9,523)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

42,896,339

 

 

42,801,148

 

 

42,864,166

 

 

42,763,423

 

Diluted

 

42,896,339

 

 

42,801,148

 

 

42,864,166

 

 

42,763,423

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings available to UIHC common stockholders per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.79)

 

 

$

(0.19)

 

 

$

(2.25)

 

 

$

(0.70)

 

Diluted

 

$

(0.79)

 

 

$

(0.19)

 

 

$

(2.25)

 

 

$

(0.70)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per share

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.24

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In thousands, except share amounts

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Investments, at fair value:

 

 

 

 

Fixed maturities, available-for-sale

 

$

940,011

 

 

$

884,861

 

Equity securities

 

7,445

 

 

116,610

 

Other investments

 

47,595

 

 

10,252

 

Total investments

 

$

995,051

 

 

$

1,011,723

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

239,420

 

 

215,469

 

Restricted cash

 

62,078

 

 

71,588

 

Accrued investment income

 

4,680

 

 

5,901

 

Property and equipment, net

 

34,187

 

 

32,728

 

Premiums receivable, net

 

87,339

 

 

86,568

 

Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid losses

 

821,156

 

 

550,136

 

Ceded unearned premiums

 

384,588

 

 

270,034

 

Goodwill

 

73,045

 

 

73,045

 

Deferred policy acquisition costs

 

74,414

 

 

104,572

 

Intangible assets, net

 

21,930

 

 

26,079

 

Other assets

 

51,053

 

 

19,375

 

Total Assets

 

$

2,848,941

 

 

$

2,467,218

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

$

1,089,966

 

 

$

760,357

 

Unearned premiums

 

723,938

 

 

674,055

 

Reinsurance payable on premiums

 

241,636

 

 

166,131

 

Payments outstanding

 

77,912

 

 

57,555

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

91,173

 

 

78,592

 

Operating lease liability

 

2,311

 

 

324

 

Other liabilities

 

46,365

 

 

47,407

 

Notes payable, net

 

158,041

 

 

158,932

 

Total Liabilities

 

$

2,431,342

 

 

$

1,943,353

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 authorized; none issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 43,250,731 and 43,056,310 issued, respectively; 43,075,877 and 43,028,074 outstanding, respectively

 

4

 

 

4

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

393,122

 

 

391,852

 

Treasury shares, at cost; 212,083 shares

 

(431)

 

 

(431)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

9,693

 

 

11,319

 

Retained earnings

 

(6,635)

 

 

100,394

 

Total stockholders' equity attributable to UIHC stockholders

 

$

395,753

 

 

$

503,138

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

21,846

 

 

20,727

 

Total Stockholders' Equity

 

$

417,599

 

 

$

523,865

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

$

2,848,941

 

 

$

2,467,218

 

 



United Insurance Holdings Corp. Reports Financial Results for Its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. ($ in thousands, except …

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
United Insurance Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share
04.02.21
United Insurance Holdings Corp. Schedules 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results and Conference Call