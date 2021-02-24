EPR Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and 2020 Year-end Results

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020 (1) 2019 (2) 2020 (1) 2019 (2)

Total revenue from continuing operations $ 93,412 $ 170,346 $ 414,661 $ 651,969

Net (loss) income available to common shareholders (26,011 ) 30,263 (155,864 ) 178,107

Net (loss) income available to common shareholders per diluted common share (0.35 ) 0.39 (2.05 ) 2.32

Funds From Operations as adjusted (FFOAA) (a non-GAAP financial measure) 13,088 99,667 108,733 423,186

FFOAA per diluted common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) 0.18 1.26 1.43 5.44

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) (a non-GAAP financial measure) 17,352 99,160 143,430 422,726

AFFO per diluted common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) 0.23 1.25 1.89 5.44

(1) The operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, include $2.4 million and $65.1 million of straight-line and other receivable write-offs, or $0.03 per share and $0.86 per share, respectively, related primarily to customers moved to cash basis for revenue recognition purposes during the year ended December 31, 2020. These write-offs are reflected in all metrics in these columns except that AFFO per diluted share for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 excludes the impact of the straight-line portion of these write-offs totaling $1.0 million and $38.0 million, respectively.

(2) The operating results of the Company's public charter school portfolio for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, include $1.2 million and $24.1 million in termination fees, respectively, and are included in all metrics in these columns except for total revenue from continuing operations. The remaining public charter school portfolio was sold during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fourth Quarter Company Headlines

Quarterly Collections Continue to Ramp Up - Cash collections from customers continue to improve and were approximately 46% of pre-COVID contractual cash revenue for the fourth quarter. January and February 2021 cash collections increased to approximately 66% and 64% of pre-COVID contractual cash revenue, respectively.

Cash collections from customers continue to improve and were approximately 46% of pre-COVID contractual cash revenue for the fourth quarter. January and February 2021 cash collections increased to approximately 66% and 64% of pre-COVID contractual cash revenue, respectively. Significant Capital Recycling - During the fourth quarter, the Company received $224.0 million in net proceeds and recognized a net gain of $49.9 million from property dispositions including the exercise of a tenant purchase option on six private schools and four early childhood education centers.

- During the fourth quarter, the Company received $224.0 million in net proceeds and recognized a net gain of $49.9 million from property dispositions including the exercise of a tenant purchase option on six private schools and four early childhood education centers. Strong Liquidity Position - The Company had cash on hand in excess of $1.0 billion at year-end. Subsequent to year-end, due to stronger collections, proceeds from dispositions and significant liquidity, the Company used a portion of its cash on hand to reduce borrowings under its unsecured revolving credit facility by $500.0 million, resulting in a remaining balance of $90.0 million on this $1.0 billion facility.

- The Company had cash on hand in excess of $1.0 billion at year-end. Subsequent to year-end, due to stronger collections, proceeds from dispositions and significant liquidity, the Company used a portion of its cash on hand to reduce borrowings under its unsecured revolving credit facility by $500.0 million, resulting in a remaining balance of $90.0 million on this $1.0 billion facility. Extension of Covenant Waivers - Waivers of certain covenants related to the Company’s bank credit facilities and private placement notes have been extended through December 31, 2021, subject to certain conditions as previously disclosed, providing additional flexibility to work through issues with customers as needed.

CEO Comments

“We have continued to successfully focus on several key areas in light of the ongoing impact of the pandemic, including improving cash collections, maintaining strong liquidity and remaining in compliance with our debt agreements,” stated Greg Silvers, Company President and CEO. “With 94% of our non-theatre tenants open and operating, we are encouraged by the resilience displayed by many of our tenants and anticipate that theatres will follow a similar pattern when they open more widely and key titles are consistently released. We are also pleased with the capital recycling we completed during the quarter, which allowed us to further enhance our balance sheet and progress in our evolution towards an experientially focused portfolio. While it will take time for a full post-vaccine rebound, we are optimistic as we are seeing stabilization, and believe that we remain solidly positioned with improving cash collections and strong liquidity.”

COVID-19 Response and Update

Collections and Property Openings

Approximately 94% of the Company's non-theatre and 60% of the Company's theatre locations were open for business as of February 23, 2021. Cash collections from tenants and borrowers continued to improve and were 46% of pre-COVID contractual cash revenue for the fourth quarter vs. 29% and 43% in the second and third quarter, respectively. Such cash collections further increased to 66% and 64% in January and February of 2021, respectively. Pre-COVID contractual cash revenue is an operational measure and represents aggregate cash payments for which the Company was entitled under existing contracts prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, excluding percentage rent (rents received over base amounts) and cash payments for subsequently disposed properties, net.

Customers representing approximately 95% of our pre-COVID contractual cash revenue are either paying their pre-COVID-19 contract rent or interest or have a deferral agreement in place. In those deferral agreements, we have granted approximately 5% of permanent rent and interest payment reductions. However, there can be no assurance that additional permanent rent or interest payment reductions or other term modifications will not occur in future periods in light of the continued adverse impact of the pandemic, particularly ongoing uncertainty in the theatre industry.

Theatre Update

Theatre operators are facing several challenges as they diligently try to reopen. As a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the Company's theatre locations remain closed due to state and local restrictions, including key markets in New York and California. Other theatres are closed by operator choice as movie studios have delayed the release of blockbuster movies in hopes that larger audiences will be available as additional markets open. The delay of these movie releases has had a significant negative impact on current and expected box office performance.

Due to the challenges facing theatres and the continued uncertainty caused by the pandemic during 2020, the Company determined it was appropriate to begin recognizing revenue from AMC and Regal as well as certain other customers on a cash basis. Accordingly, the Company recorded write-offs of accounts receivable of approximately $2.4 million, or $0.03 per share, and $65.1 million, or $0.86 per share, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, related to tenants moved to cash-basis for revenue recognition purposes. The write-offs were recorded primarily as a reduction in rental revenue and consisted of $1.0 million and $38.0 million in straight line rent receivables and $1.4 million and $27.1 million of other receivables for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. In addition, contractual and other rent abatements totaled $6.8 million and $13.6 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

Below provides an update of classification of customers as of December 31, 2020:

Classification of Customers ($ in millions) Annualized Revenue (1) No Payment Deferral $ 88 14 % Sold Properties 25 4 % Payments Deferred and Recognized as Revenue During Deferral Period 231 37 % Payments Deferred But Not Recognized as Revenue During Deferral Period 30 5 % Cash Basis/Lease Restructurings (2) 233 37 % New Vacancies 17 3 % Total $ 624 100 % (1) Represents pre-COVID contractual cash revenue plus pre-COVID percentage rent, both of which have been annualized. (2) Includes leases for tenants accounted for on a cash basis and/or leases for tenants that have been or are expected to be restructured. This category includes AMC and Regal.

Capital Recycling

On December 29, 2020, pursuant to a tenant purchase option, the Company completed the sale of six private schools and four early childhood education centers for net proceeds of $201.2 million and recognized a gain on sale of $39.7 million. The Company realized an unlevered internal rate of return of 13% over the life of its ownership of these assets.

Additionally, during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company completed the sale of four experiential properties and two land parcels for net proceeds totaling $22.8 million and recognized a combined gain on sale of $10.2 million.

Strong Liquidity Position

The Company remains focused on maintaining strong liquidity and financial flexibility through the pandemic. The Company’s cash provided by operations (which includes interest payments) was $5.8 million during the quarter. The Company has no scheduled debt maturities until 2022 and had over $1.0 billion of cash on hand at year-end. As previously disclosed, during the fourth quarter, the Company amended the agreements governing its bank credit facilities and private placement notes to, among other things, extend the waiver of the Company's obligations to comply with certain covenants through the earlier of December 31, 2021, or when the Company provides notice that it elects to terminate the covenant relief period, subject to certain conditions.

In January 2021, due to stronger collections, proceeds from dispositions and significant liquidity, the Company used $500.0 million of its cash on hand to reduce the balance outstanding on its $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility from $590.0 million to $90.0 million.

Other Charges

As a result of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company reassessed the expected holding period of four theatre properties during the fourth quarter, and determined that the estimated cash flows were not sufficient to recover the carrying value. Accordingly, during the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company recognized non-cash impairment charges on real estate investments of $22.8 million for these properties. Also during the fourth quarter, the Company recognized credit loss expense totaling $20.3 million that primarily related to fully reserving the outstanding principal balance of $6.1 million and the unfunded commitment to fund $12.9 million related to notes receivable from one borrower, as a result of recent changes in the borrower's financial status due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, during the fourth quarter, the Company recognized $2.9 million in severance expense.

Portfolio Update

The Company's total investments (a non-GAAP financial measure) were approximately $6.5 billion at December 31, 2020 with Experiential totaling $5.9 billion, or 91%, and Education totaling $0.6 billion, or 9%.

The Company's Experiential portfolio (excluding property under development) consisted of the following property types (owned or financed) at December 31, 2020:

178 theatre properties;

55 eat & play properties (including seven theatres located in entertainment districts);

18 attraction properties;

13 ski properties;

six experiential lodging properties;

one gaming property;

three cultural properties; and

seven fitness & wellness properties.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's owned Experiential portfolio consisted of approximately 19.3 million square feet, which was 93.8% leased and included $57.6 million in property under development and $20.2 million in undeveloped land inventory.

The Company's Education portfolio consisted of the following property types (owned or financed) at December 31, 2020:

65 early childhood education center properties; and

10 private school properties.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's owned Education portfolio consisted of approximately 1.4 million square feet, which was 100% leased and included $3.0 million in undeveloped land inventory.

The combined owned portfolio consisted of 20.7 million square feet and was 94.2% leased.

Investment Update

The Company's investment spending for the three months ended December 31, 2020 totaled $22.8 million (bringing the year-to-date investment spending to $85.1 million), and included spending on Experiential build-to-suit development and redevelopment projects.

Dividend Information

The monthly cash dividend to common shareholders was suspended following the common share dividend paid on May 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2020. The Company is restricted from paying dividends on its common shares during the covenant relief period, subject to certain limited exceptions, and there can be no assurances as to the Company's ability to reinstitute cash dividend payments to common shareholders or the timing thereof.

The Board declared its regular quarterly dividends to preferred shareholders of $0.359375 per share on its 5.75% Series C cumulative convertible preferred shares, $0.5625 per share on its 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares and $0.359375 per share on its 5.75% Series G cumulative redeemable preferred shares.

EPR Properties Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income (Unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rental revenue $ 84,011 $ 154,765 $ 372,176 $ 593,022 Other income 968 8,386 9,139 25,920 Mortgage and other financing income 8,433 7,195 33,346 33,027 Total revenue 93,412 170,346 414,661 651,969 Property operating expense 16,406 16,097 58,587 60,739 Other expense 1,462 10,173 16,474 29,667 General and administrative expense 11,142 10,831 42,596 46,371 Severance expense 2,868 423 2,868 2,364 Costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff 812 — 1,632 38,269 Interest expense, net 42,838 34,914 157,675 142,002 Transaction costs 814 5,784 5,436 23,789 Credit loss expense 20,312 — 30,695 — Impairment charges 22,832 2,206 85,657 2,206 Depreciation and amortization 42,014 42,398 170,333 158,834 (Loss) income before equity in loss from joint ventures, other items and discontinued operations (68,088 ) 47,520 (157,292 ) 147,728 Equity in loss from joint ventures (1,364 ) (905 ) (4,552 ) (381 ) Impairment charges on joint ventures — — (3,247 ) — Gain on sale of real estate 49,877 3,717 50,119 4,174 (Loss) income before income taxes (19,575 ) 50,332 (114,972 ) 151,521 Income tax (expense) benefit (402 ) 530 (16,756 ) 3,035 (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (19,977 ) $ 50,862 $ (131,728 ) $ 154,556 Discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations before other items — 4,937 — 37,241 Impairment on public charter school portfolio sale — (21,433 ) — (21,433 ) Gain on sale of real estate from discontinued operations — 1,931 — 31,879 (Loss) income from discontinued operations — (14,565 ) — 47,687 Net (loss) income (19,977 ) 36,297 (131,728 ) 202,243 Preferred dividend requirements (6,034 ) (6,034 ) (24,136 ) (24,136 ) Net (loss) income available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ (26,011 ) $ 30,263 $ (155,864 ) $ 178,107 Net (loss) income available to common shareholders of EPR Properties per share: Continuing operations $ (0.35 ) $ 0.57 $ (2.05 ) $ 1.70 Discontinued operations — (0.18 ) — 0.62 Basic $ (0.35 ) $ 0.39 $ (2.05 ) $ 2.32 Continuing operations $ (0.35 ) $ 0.57 $ (2.05 ) $ 1.70 Discontinued operations — (0.18 ) — 0.62 Diluted $ (0.35 ) $ 0.39 $ (2.05 ) $ 2.32 Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 74,615 78,456 75,994 76,746 Diluted 74,615 78,485 75,994 76,782

EPR Properties Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Real estate investments, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,062,087 and $989,254 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively $ 4,851,302 $ 5,197,308 Land held for development 23,225 28,080 Property under development 57,630 36,756 Operating lease right-of-use assets 163,766 211,187 Mortgage notes and related accrued interest receivable 365,628 357,391 Investment in joint ventures 28,208 34,317 Cash and cash equivalents 1,025,577 528,763 Restricted cash 2,433 2,677 Accounts receivable 116,193 86,858 Other assets 70,223 94,174 Total assets 6,704,185 $ 6,577,511 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 105,379 $ 122,939 Operating lease liabilities 202,223 235,650 Dividends payable 6,070 35,458 Unearned rents and interest 65,485 74,829 Debt 3,694,443 3,102,830 Total liabilities 4,073,600 3,571,706 Total equity $ 2,630,585 $ 3,005,805 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,704,185 $ 6,577,511

The historical financial results of the public charter schools sold by the Company in 2019 are reflected in the Company's consolidated statements of income as discontinued operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. The operating results relating to discontinued operations are as follows (unaudited, dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Rental revenue $ 5,231 $ 36,289 Mortgage and other financing income 1,863 14,284 Total revenue 7,094 50,573 Property operating expense (11 ) 573 Costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff 43 181 Interest expense, net (7 ) (351 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,132 12,929 Income from discontinued operations before other items 4,937 37,241 Impairment on public charter school portfolio sale (21,433 ) (21,433 ) Gain on sale of real estate 1,931 31,879 (Loss) Income from discontinued operations $ (14,565 ) $ 47,687

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds From Operations (FFO), Funds From Operations As Adjusted (FFOAA) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) developed FFO as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. Pursuant to the definition of FFO by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, the Company calculates FFO as net (loss) income available to common shareholders, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains and losses from disposition of real estate and impairment losses on real estate, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. The Company has calculated FFO for all periods presented in accordance with this definition.

In addition to FFO, the Company presents FFOAA and AFFO. FFOAA is presented by adding to FFO costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff, transaction costs, severance expense, preferred share redemption costs, impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets, termination fees associated with tenants' exercises of public charter school buy-out options and credit loss expense and subtracting gain on insurance recovery and deferred income tax (benefit) expense. AFFO is presented by adding to FFOAA non-real estate depreciation and amortization, deferred financing fees amortization, share-based compensation expense to management and Trustees and amortization of above and below market leases, net and tenant allowances; and subtracting maintenance capital expenditures (including second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions), straight-lined rental revenue (removing impact of straight-lined ground sublease expense), and the non-cash portion of mortgage and other financing income.

FFO, FFOAA and AFFO are widely used measures of the operating performance of real estate companies and are provided here as a supplemental measure to GAAP net (loss) income available to common shareholders and earnings per share, and management provides FFO, FFOAA and AFFO herein because it believes this information is useful to investors in this regard. FFO, FFOAA and AFFO are non-GAAP financial measures. FFO, FFOAA and AFFO do not represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP and are not indicative that cash flows are adequate to fund all cash needs and are not to be considered alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measure as a measurement of the results of our operations or our cash flows or liquidity as defined by GAAP. It should also be noted that not all REITs calculate FFO, FFOAA and AFFO the same way so comparisons with other REITs may not be meaningful.

The following table summarizes FFO, FFOAA and AFFO for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and reconciles such measures to net (loss) income available to common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

EPR Properties Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 FFO: Net (loss) income available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ (26,011 ) $ 30,263 $ (155,864 ) $ 178,107 Gain on sale of real estate (49,877 ) (5,648 ) (50,119 ) (36,053 ) Impairment of real estate investments, net (1) 22,832 23,639 70,648 23,639 Real estate depreciation and amortization 41,786 44,242 169,253 170,717 Allocated share of joint venture depreciation 361 551 1,491 2,213 Impairment charges on joint ventures — — 3,247 — FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ (10,909 ) $ 93,047 $ 38,656 $ 338,623 FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ (10,909 ) $ 93,047 $ 38,656 $ 338,623 Add: Preferred dividends for Series C preferred shares — 1,937 — 7,754 Add: Preferred dividends for Series E preferred shares — 1,939 — 7,756 Diluted FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ (10,909 ) $ 96,923 $ 38,656 $ 354,133 FFOAA: FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ (10,909 ) $ 93,047 $ 38,656 $ 338,623 Costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff 812 43 1,632 38,450 Transaction costs 814 5,784 5,436 23,789 Severance expense 2,868 423 2,868 2,364 Termination fees included in gain on sale — 1,217 — 24,075 Gain on insurance recovery (included in other income) (809 ) — (809 ) — Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets (1) — — 15,009 — Credit loss expense 20,312 — 30,695 — Deferred income tax (benefit) expense — (847 ) 15,246 (4,115 ) FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 13,088 $ 99,667 $ 108,733 $ 423,186 FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 13,088 $ 99,667 $ 108,733 $ 423,186 Add: Preferred dividends for Series C preferred shares — 1,937 — 7,754 Add: Preferred dividends for Series E preferred shares — 1,939 — 7,756 Diluted FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 13,088 $ 103,543 $ 108,733 $ 438,696 AFFO: FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 13,088 $ 99,667 $ 108,733 $ 423,186 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 228 288 1,080 1,045 Deferred financing fees amortization 1,823 1,621 6,606 6,192 Share-based compensation expense to management and trustees 3,437 3,349 13,819 13,180 Amortization of above and below market leases, net and tenant allowances (96 ) (119 ) (480 ) (343 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (2) (247 ) (2,276 ) (11,377 ) (5,453 ) Straight-lined rental revenue (898 ) (3,516 ) 24,550 (13,552 ) Straight-lined ground sublease expense 150 237 749 882 Non-cash portion of mortgage and other financing income (133 ) (91 ) (250 ) (2,411 ) AFFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 17,352 $ 99,160 $ 143,430 $ 422,726 AFFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 17,352 $ 99,160 $ 143,430 $ 422,726 Add: Preferred dividends for Series C preferred shares — 1,937 — 7,754 Add: Preferred dividends for Series E preferred shares — 1,939 — 7,756 Diluted AFFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 17,352 $ 103,036 $ 143,430 $ 438,236 FFO per common share: Basic $ (0.15 ) $ 1.19 $ 0.51 $ 4.41 Diluted (0.15 ) 1.18 0.51 4.39 FFOAA per common share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 1.27 $ 1.43 $ 5.51 Diluted 0.18 1.26 1.43 5.44 AFFO per common share: Basic $ 0.23 $ 1.26 $ 1.89 $ 5.51 Diluted 0.23 1.25 1.89 5.44 Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 74,615 78,456 75,994 76,746 Diluted 74,615 78,485 75,994 76,782 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted EPS 74,615 78,485 75,994 76,782 Effect of dilutive Series C preferred shares — 2,184 — 2,164 Effect of dilutive Series E preferred shares — 1,640 — 1,631 Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding-diluted Series C and Series E 74,615 82,309 75,994 80,577 Other financial information: Dividends per common share $ — $ 1.1250 $ 1.5150 $ 4.5000

Amounts above include the impact of discontinued operations, which are separately classified in the consolidated statements of (loss) income for all periods.

(1) Impairment charges recognized during the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $85.7 million, which was comprised of $70.7 million of impairments of real estate investments and $15.0 million of impairments of operating lease right-of-use assets.

(2) Includes maintenance capital expenditures and certain second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.

The conversion of the 5.75% Series C cumulative convertible preferred shares and the 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares would be dilutive to FFO, FFOAA and AFFO per share for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. Therefore, the additional common shares that would result from the conversion and the corresponding add-back of the preferred dividends declared on those shares are included in the calculation of diluted FFO, FFOAA and AFFO per share for these periods.

Net Debt

Net Debt represents debt (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude deferred financing costs, net and reduced for cash and cash equivalents. By excluding deferred financing costs, net and reducing debt for cash and cash equivalents on hand, the result provides an estimate of the contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, net of cash available to repay it. The Company believes this calculation constitutes a beneficial supplemental non-GAAP financial disclosure to investors in understanding our financial condition. The Company's method of calculating Net Debt may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Gross Assets

Gross Assets represents total assets (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude accumulated depreciation and reduced for cash and cash equivalents. By excluding accumulated depreciation and reducing cash and cash equivalents, the result provides an estimate of the investment made by the Company. The Company believes that investors commonly use versions of this calculation in a similar manner. The Company's method of calculating Gross Assets may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Net Debt to Gross Assets

Net Debt to Gross Assets is a supplemental measure derived from non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to evaluate capital structure and the magnitude of debt to gross assets. The Company believes that investors commonly use versions of this ratio in a similar manner. The Company's method of calculating Net Debt to Gross Assets may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

EBITDAre

NAREIT developed EBITDAre as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of REITs, independent of a company's capital structure, to provide a uniform basis to measure the enterprise value of a company. Pursuant to the definition of EBITDAre by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, the Company calculates EBITDAre as net (loss) income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding interest expense (net), income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, gains and losses from disposition of real estate, impairment losses on real estate, costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates.

Management provides EBITDAre herein because it believes this information is useful to investors as a supplemental performance measure as it can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and with other REITs. The Company's method of calculating EBITDAre may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. EBITDAre is not a measure of performance under GAAP, does not represent cash generated from operations as defined by GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund all cash needs, including distributions. This measure should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measure as a measurement of the results of the Company's operations or cash flows or liquidity as defined by GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAre

Management uses Adjusted EBITDAre in its analysis of the performance of the business and operations of the Company. Management believes Adjusted EBITDAre is useful to investors because it excludes various items that management believes are not indicative of operating performance, and that it is an informative measure to use in computing various financial ratios to evaluate the Company. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre (defined above) for the quarter excluding gain on insurance recovery, severance expense, credit loss expense, transaction costs, impairment losses on operating lease right-of-use assets and prepayment fees. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, Adjusted EBITDAre was further adjusted to add back prior period receivable write-offs related to certain theatre tenants placed on cash basis or receiving abatements during the quarter.

The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDAre may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Adjusted EBITDAre is not a measure of performance under GAAP, does not represent cash generated from operations as defined by GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund all cash needs, including distributions. This measure should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measure as a measurement of the results of the Company's operations or cash flows or liquidity as defined by GAAP.

Reconciliations of debt, total assets and net (loss) income (all reported in accordance with GAAP) to Net Debt, Gross Assets, Net Debt to Gross Assets, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as applicable, are included in the following tables (unaudited, in thousands):

December 31, 2020 2019 Net Debt: Debt $ 3,694,443 $ 3,102,830 Deferred financing costs, net 35,552 37,165 Cash and cash equivalents (1,025,577 ) (528,763 ) Net Debt $ 2,704,418 $ 2,611,232 Gross Assets: Total Assets $ 6,704,185 $ 6,577,511 Accumulated depreciation 1,062,087 989,254 Cash and cash equivalents (1,025,577 ) (528,763 ) Gross Assets $ 6,740,695 $ 7,038,002 Net Debt to Gross Assets 40 % 37 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre: Net (loss) income $ (19,977 ) $ 36,297 Interest expense, net 42,838 34,907 Income tax expense (benefit) 402 (530 ) Depreciation and amortization 42,014 44,530 Gain on sale of real estate (49,877 ) (5,648 ) Impairment of real estate investments, net 22,832 23,639 Costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff 812 43 Allocated share of joint venture depreciation 361 551 Allocated share of joint venture interest expense 872 735 EBITDAre $ 40,277 $ 134,524 Gain on insurance recovery (1) (809 ) — Severance expense 2,868 423 Transaction costs 814 5,784 Credit loss expense 20,312 — Accounts receivable write-offs from prior periods (2) 4,301 — Straight-line receivable write-offs from prior periods (2) 870 — Adjusted EBITDAre $ 68,633 $ 140,731 Amounts above include the impact of discontinued operations, which are separately classified in the consolidated statements of (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income.

(1) Included in other income in the accompanying consolidated statements of income. Other income includes the following: Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Income from settlement of foreign currency swap contracts $ 110 $ 252 Gain on insurance recovery 809 — Operating income from operated properties 45 7,996 Miscellaneous income 4 138 Other income $ 968 $ 8,386 (2) Included in rental revenue from continuing operations in the accompanying consolidated statements of (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income. Rental revenue includes the following: Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Minimum rent $ 79,342 $ 139,529 Accounts receivable write-offs from prior periods (4,301 ) — Tenant reimbursements 4,831 5,790 Percentage rent 3,040 6,428 Straight-line rental revenue 1,768 2,926 Straight-line receivable write-offs from prior periods (870 ) — Other rental revenue 201 92 Rental revenue $ 84,011 $ 154.765

Total Investments

Total investments is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the carrying values of real estate investments (before accumulated depreciation), land held for development, property under development, mortgage notes receivable (including related accrued interest receivable), investment in joint ventures, intangible assets, gross (before accumulated amortization and included in other assets) and notes receivable and related accrued interest receivable, net (included in other assets). Total investments is a useful measure for management and investors as it illustrates across which asset categories the Company's funds have been invested. The Company's method of calculating total investments may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of total investments to total assets (computed in accordance with GAAP) is included in the following table (unaudited, in thousands):

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total Investments: Real estate investments, net of accumulated depreciation $ 4,851,302 $ 5,197,308 Add back accumulated depreciation on real estate investments 1,062,087 989,254 Land held for development 23,225 28,080 Property under development 57,630 36,756 Mortgage notes and related accrued interest receivable 365,628 357,391 Investment in joint ventures 28,208 34,317 Intangible assets, gross (1) 57,962 57,385 Notes receivable and related accrued interest receivable, net (1) 7,300 14,026 Total investments $ 6,453,342 $ 6,714,517 Total investments $ 6,453,342 $ 6,714,517 Operating lease right-of-use assets 163,766 211,187 Cash and cash equivalents 1,025,577 528,763 Restricted cash 2,433 2,677 Accounts receivable 116,193 86,858 Less: accumulated depreciation on real estate investments (1,062,087 ) (989,254 ) Less: accumulated amortization on intangible assets (16,330 ) (12,693 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,291 35,456 Total assets $ 6,704,185 $ 6,577,511 (1) Included in other assets in the accompanying consolidated balance sheet. Other assets include the following: December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Intangible assets, gross $ 57,962 $ 57,385 Less: accumulated amortization on intangible assets (16,330 ) (12,693 ) Notes receivable and related accrued interest receivable, net 7,300 14,026 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,291 35,456 Total other assets $ 70,223 $ 94,174

