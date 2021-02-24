 

nVent Electric plc to Host Live Webcast of Investor and Analyst Meeting on March 3

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it will host a meeting with institutional investors and security analysts on Wednesday, March 3 from 9 a.m. to approximately 12:00 p.m. EST. nVent executive leaders will discuss the company’s strategy and their views on its future opportunities in the electrification of everything.

A link to register and attend the live event is available here or at https://investors.nvent.com/investor-relations where the materials and audio replay will be posted.

ABOUT NVENT

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.



