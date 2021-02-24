nVent Electric plc to Host Live Webcast of Investor and Analyst Meeting on March 3

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it will host a meeting with institutional investors and security analysts on Wednesday, March 3 from 9 a.m. to approximately 12:00 p.m. EST. nVent executive leaders will discuss the company’s strategy and their views on its future opportunities in the electrification of everything.

A link to register and attend the live event is available here or at https://investors.nvent.com/investor-relations where the materials and audio replay will be posted.