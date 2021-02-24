Ormat Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Dollars in millions, except per share) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Change (%) FY 2020 FY 2019 Change (%) GAAP Measures Revenues Electricity 146.2 144.4 1.3 % 541.4 540.3 0.2 % Product 27.4 43.8 (37.5 )% 148.1 191.0 (22.5 )% Energy Storage 5.8 4.3 36.2 % 15.8 14.7 7.6 % Total Revenues 179.4 192.4 (6.8 )% 705.3 746.0 (5.5 )% Gross margin (%) Electricity 45.2 % 43.6 % +160 bps 44.6 % 42.1 % +250 bps Product 29.8 % 28.2 % +160 bps 22.4 % 23.6 % -120 bps Energy Storage 13.0 % (19.0 )% 11.1 % (21.8 )% Gross margin (%) 41.8 % 38.7 % +310 bps 39.2 % 36.1 % +310 bps Operating income 53.2 54.5 -2.3 % 214.0 193.8 10.4 % Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 20.7 12.6 64.2 % 85.5 88.1 -3.0 % Diluted EPS ($) 0.39 0.24 62.5 % 1.65 1.72 (4.1 )% Non-GAAP Measures 1 Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 20.7 12.6 64.2 % 85.5 74.8 14.3 % Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.39 0.24 62.5 % 1.65 1.46 13.0 % Adjusted EBITDA1 109.2 102.2 6.9 % 420.2 384.3 9.3 %

“This was a solid end to a strong year for Ormat, despite unprecedented global challenges,” commented Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer. “For the year, we met our Adjusted EBITDA guidance, supported by improved gross margin within our electricity and storage segments. Of a particular note, our energy storage segment is growing and is now profitable. We also strengthened our balance sheet through a combination of long-term debt and an equity offering. Finally, in the fourth quarter, we restarted operations at Puna and successfully resolved all pending Kenya tax assessments.”

“Most importantly, this year we laid the foundation to accelerate the growth of our electricity and storage segments,” added Blachar. “With the tail wind of governments’ support around the world for renewable energy, we are increasing our capital expenditures for 2021 as we are confident with our solid growth plans aiming to increase our combined geothermal, energy storage and solar generating portfolio to approximately 1.5 GW by 2023 with a significant contribution coming from our energy storage business. We are targeting to reach an annual run-rate of $500 million in Adjusted EBITDA towards the end of 2022 that we expect to continue to grow as we move forward with our plans in 2023 and onwards.”

FINANCIAL AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders was $85.5 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $88.1 million, or $1.72 per diluted share in 2019, representing a decrease of 3% and 4.1%, respectively, mainly impacted by a non-recurring tax benefit recorded in 2019. Excluding this tax benefit, Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted share in 2020 over 2019 increased by 14.3% and 13%, respectively;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.3% to $420.2 million, up from $384.3 million in 2019;

Electricity segment revenues slightly increased compared to 2019, supported by a contribution from newly added capacity at our Steamboat Complex and partially offset by curtailments in the Olkaria power plant in Kenya due to COVID-19;

Product segment backlog stand at $33 million as of February 24, 2021;

During the fourth quarter the Puna Geothermal Power Plant resumed operation and partial generation, two and a half years after the eruption of the Kilauea Volcano disrupted operations. The Company continues the field development work and expects to increase the current 13 MW capacity to full operation by mid-2021;

In Kenya, the Company concluded an audit related to the three tax assessments totaling approximately to the $200 million issued by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in 2019 and reached a favorable settlement during the fourth quarter;

We completed a public offering of 4,772,500 shares resulting in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $340 million;

Completed the acquisition of a shovel-ready energy storage asset in Upton County, Texas. This acquisition follows the acquisition we announced in July of the operating Pomona energy storage facility in California that increased our energy storage portfolio to 73 MW; and

We plan to provide further details on our long-term growth plans and targets at an Analyst Day to be conducted in May 2021.



1 Reconciliation is set forth below in this release



FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS (COMPARING THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 TO THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019)

Total revenues for the quarter were $179.4 million, down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Electricity segment revenues increased 1.3% to $146.2 million, up from $144.4 million last year. The increase was mainly attributable to Steamboat Hills enhancement and repowering plant in Ormesa offset by curtailments in Olkaria. Product segment revenues decreased 37.5% to $27.4 million, down from $43.8 million in the same quarter last year due to lower backlog impacted mainly by COVID-19. Energy Storage segment revenues were $5.8 million compared to $4.3 million in the same quarter last year. The increase was mainly driven by the addition of the Rabbit Hill project in Texas and the acquired Pomona asset in California.

Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders was $20.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $12.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, an increase of 64.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $109.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $102.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA is mainly related to the improved performance of our Electricity segment. A reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is set forth below in this release.

FULL-YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS (COMPARING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 TO THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019)

For the year ended December 31, 2020, total revenues were $705.3 million, down 5.5% from $746.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Electricity segment revenues increased 0.2% to $541.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, up from $540.3 million for 2019. Product segment revenues decreased 22.5% to $148.1 million for the year, down from $191.0 million last year. Energy Storage segment revenues were $15.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $14.7 million in 2019.

Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders was $85.5 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $88.1 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $420.2 million compared to $384.3 million for 2019, an increase of 9.3%. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is set forth below in this release.

2021 GUIDANCE

Total revenues of between $640 million and $675 million

Electricity segment revenues between $570 million and $580 million

• The electricity segment guidance includes $33 million from the Puna power plant in Hawaii, assuming we will meet our plans to bring it close to full operation in mid-2021.

• The electricity segment guidance includes $33 million from the Puna power plant in Hawaii, assuming we will meet our plans to bring it close to full operation in mid-2021. Product segment revenues of between $50 million and $70 million

Energy Storage revenues of between $20 million and $25 million

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $400 million and $410 million

• Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $32 million.



The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a Non-GAAP financial measure for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. However, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating forward looking amounts for impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

DIVIDEND

On February 24, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on March 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 11, 2021. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next three quarters.

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve-Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity 146,192 144,368 541,393 540,333 Product 27,388 43,814 148,125 191,009 Energy storage 5,802 4,260 15,824 14,702 Total revenues 179,382 192,442 705,342 746,044 Cost of revenues: Electricity 80,071 81,393 300,059 312,835 Product 19,224 31,479 114,948 145,974 Energy storage 5,046 5,068 14,060 17,912 Total cost of revenues 104,341 117,940 429,067 476,721 Gross profit 75,041 74,502 276,275 269,323 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 1,114 1,875 5,395 4,647 Selling and marketing expenses 3,660 4,123 17,384 15,047 General and administrative expenses 17,072 14,032 60,226 55,833 Business interruption insurance income — — (20,743 ) — Operating income 53,195 54,472 214,013 193,796 Other income (expense): Interest income 248 320 1,717 1,515 Interest expense, net (19,139 ) (17,568 ) (77,953 ) (80,384 ) Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) 1,691 (72 ) 3,802 624 Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 8,902 4,415 25,720 20,872 Other non-operating income (expense), net 75 (482 ) 1,418 880 Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees 44,972 41,085 168,717 137,303 Income tax provision (21,728 ) (25,477 ) (67,003 ) (45,613 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of investees, net 288 (1,481 ) 92 1,853 Net income 23,532 14,127 101,806 93,543 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,834 ) (1,521 ) (16,350 ) (5,448 ) Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 20,698 12,606 85,456 88,095 Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic: Net income 0.39 0.25 1.66 1.73 Diluted: Net income 0.39 0.24 1.65 1.72 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic 53,106 51,017 51,567 50,867 Diluted 53,551 51,511 51,937 51,227

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

For the Periods Ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 448,252 71,173 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 88,526 81,937 Receivables: Trade 149,170 154,525 Other 17,987 22,048 Inventories 35,321 34,949 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 24,544 38,365 Prepaid expenses and other 15,354 12,667 Total current assets 779,154 415,664 Investment in unconsolidated companies 98,217 81,140 Deposits and other 66,989 38,284 Deferred income taxes 119,299 129,510 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,099,046 1,971,415 Construction-in-process 479,315 376,555 Operating leases right of use 16,347 17,405 Finance leases right of use 11,633 14,161 Intangible assets, net 194,421 186,220 Goodwill 24,566 20,140 Total assets 3,888,987 3,250,494 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 152,763 141,857 Short term revolving credit lines with banks (full recourse) — 40,550 Commercial paper — 50,000 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 11,179 2,755 Current portion of long-term debt: Senior secured notes 24,949 24,473 Other loans 35,897 34,458 Full recourse 17,768 76,572 Operating lease liabilities 2,922 2,743 Finance lease liabilities 3,169 3,068 Total current liabilities 248,647 376,476 Long-term debt, net of current portion: Limited and non-recourse: Senior secured notes 315,195 339,336 Other loans 284,928 317,395 Senior unsecured bonds 717,534 286,453 Other loans 59,556 68,747 Operating lease liabilities 12,897 14,008 Finance lease liabilities 9,104 11,209 Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 111,476 123,468 Deferred income taxes 87,972 97,126 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 1,970 14,643 Liabilities for severance pay 18,749 18,751 Asset retirement obligation 63,457 50,183 Other long-term liabilities 6,235 8,039 Total liabilities 1,937,720 1,725,834 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 9,830 9,250 Equity: The Company's stockholders' equity: Common stock 56 51 Additional paid-in capital 1,262,446 913,150 Retained earnings 550,103 487,873 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,620 ) (8,654 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders 1,805,985 1,392,420 Noncontrolling interest 135,452 122,990 Total equity 1,941,437 1,515,410 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity 3,888,987 3,250,494

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for (i) termination fees, (ii) impairment of long-lived assets, (iii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities, (iv) any mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, (v) merger and acquisition transaction costs, (vi) stock-based compensation, (vii) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities, (viii) gain or loss on sale of subsidiary and property, plant and equipment and (ix) other unusual or non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Board of Directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and Twelve-Month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve-Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Net income 23,532 14,127 101,806 93,543 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs) 18,891 17,248 76,236 78,869 Income tax provision (benefit) 21,728 25,477 67,003 45,613 Adjustment to investment in an unconsolidated company: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla 1,278 5,205 11,549 13,089 Depreciation and amortization 39,643 36,260 151,371 143,242 EBITDA 105,072 98,317 407,965 374,356 Mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivative 420 507 (1,192 ) (1,402 ) Stock-based compensation 2,770 2,127 9,830 9,358 Loss from extinguishment of liability — 468 — 468 Merger and acquisition transaction costs 910 733 2,279 1,483 Settlement expenses — — 1,277 — Adjusted EBITDA 109,172 102,152 420,159 384,263

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

For the Three and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.

The following tables reconciles Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS for the three-month and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in millions, except per share) Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders ($ million) 20.7 12.6 $ 85.5 88.1 One-time tax items ($ million) — — — (13.3 ) Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders ($ million) 20.7 12.6 $ 85.5 74.8 Weighted average number of shares diluted used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders (million) 53.6 51.5 51.9 51.2 Diluted Adjusted EPS ($) 0.39 0.24 1.65 1.46



