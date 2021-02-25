 

Martinrea International Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on March 4, 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 4, 2021 after the markets close, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate, please dial 416-641-6104 (Toronto area) or 800-952-5114 (toll free Canada and US) and enter participant code 4636275#. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

The conference call will also be webcast live in listen‐only mode and archived for twelve months. The webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed at: https://www.martinrea.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/

There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll free 800-408-3053 (Conference ID – 4851137#). The rebroadcast will be available until April 3, 2021.

If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Ganesh Iyer at 416-749-0314.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MRE”.

For further information, please contact:

Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel: 416-749-0314
Fax: 289-982-3001




