 

Risen Energy boosts market share with its 210 wafer-based Titan series modules

NINGBO, China, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The year is off to a good start at solar panel maker, Risen Energy Co., Ltd., with the first export shipment of its 210 wafer-based Titan series modules, auguring excellent growth prospects for the firm in global markets.

Risen Energy has completed the delivery of the world's first 210 module order consisting of the high-efficiency Titan 500W modules shipped in batches to Ipoh, Malaysia-based energy provider Armani Energy Sdn Bhd.

In addition, the company has to date completed shipment of nearly 200MW of a 600MW module order that it received from Poland-based photovoltaic mounting systems manufacturer Corab in 2020. The order consists of Risen Energy's full range of 210mm products that will be used in roof- and ground-mounted installations, among other application scenarios.

Risen Energy's Brazilian customers have shown their appreciation with orders for 54MW and 160MW modules. Risen Energy's 210 series modules have become the preferred choice among Brazilian buyers, reflecting the firm's increasing penetration into the country's distribution market. Leading Brazilian energy research organization Greener recently released the latest rankings of photovoltaic module makers' imports into Brazil in 2020, with Risen Energy garnering the third spot within a lineup of 10 brands that make up 87% of the imports.

In South Korea, Risen Energy secured 130MW worth of orders in 2020 in partnership with SCG Solutions Co., Ltd, one of the largest distributors in the local market. All the end customers are major Korean firms, including the Korea Institute of Solar Energy (for its Jeonnam Solar Power Plant project) as well as food and beverage maker Nongshim (for roof-mounted installations atop its production facilities). The achievements laid a solid foundation for Risen Energy's continued expansion in the Korean market.

In addition to the tie-up with SCG Solutions, Risen Energy has formed partnerships with several other leading players in Korea's energy sector, demonstrating the firm's proven results in the local market. Electric power equipment maker LS Electric chose Risen Energy's 210 series modules for the entire distributed roof project at one of the Korean government's consular offices in Japan. LS Electric also expressed its intention to collaborate with Risen Energy on upcoming large-scale projects.

As a leading global PV module manufacturer, Risen Energy continues its focus on technological innovation and on improving the quality of its services while working with many partners worldwide to reimagine and transform how energy is created and distributed.

 



