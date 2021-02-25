 

NIC CEO Harry Herington Earns Worldwide Honor

NIC Inc. Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board Harry Herington was honored by CEO Today Magazine with a 2021 CEO Global award, recognizing the strong and innovative leadership amongst the most inspiring CEOs and business leaders across the globe.

CEO Today features Herington in the winner’s edition of the magazine, now available to more than 150,000 readers.

In the article, Herington discusses his leadership philosophy, commitment to corporate social responsibility and NIC’s remarkable momentum, following a year in which the company developed more than 130 digital solutions to help government move services online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, communicate with citizens efficiently, facilitate pandemic unemployment assistance and provide secure and reliable COVID-19 testing to hundreds of thousands across the nation.

The full article can be found at https://globalawards.ceotodaymagazine.com/winners-edition/194/

“This award from CEO Today is a great honor,” Herington said. “However, the real recognition goes to NIC’s incredibly dedicated employees. Throughout the pandemic, they have worked tirelessly to support our government partners as they continue to provide critical services to our communities across the United States.”

Eligibility for the 2021 CEO Global award is determined based on achievements which can be growth in revenues and/or profits, doing well in difficult economic or industry times, corporate social responsibility, innovation, expansion into new markets, new products and services and leading market share and strategy.

“Similar to many technology companies across the United States, NIC transitioned into an entirely remote workforce in early 2020. However, that transition did not impede our ability to provide critical innovation to government agencies in order to deploy vital new solutions to citizens and businesses, including pandemic unemployment assistance and COVID-19 testing,” Herington said. “That dedication continues in 2021, as we expanded our solutions to provide COVID-19 vaccine scheduling and leveraging technology to provide instant access to additional vital government services.”

In addition to the CEO Global award, NIC was also recently named to the Forbes 2021 America’s Best Small Companies list. Throughout 2020, NIC teams across the nation earned a total of 160 awards.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In 2020, NIC securely processed 400 million online transactions and more than $24 billion on behalf of government agencies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NIC also developed 130 new solutions to address crisis communications, pandemic unemployment, COVID-19 testing and vaccine scheduling. Learn more at www.egov.com.

About CEO Today

CEO Today Magazine is a premium aspirational lifestyle and business magazine, seeking to inspire, motivate and inform the world’s most successful business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs through content. The magazine is sent to over 150,000 of the world’s most prominent CEOs globally who rely on CEO Today to deliver them relevant and stimulating content that motivates the leaders of today. Learn more at www.ceotodaymagazine.com.



