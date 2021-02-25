DraftKings Welcomes Cal Ripken Jr. as Special Advisor to the Board of Directors

Ripken enjoyed a Hall of Fame Major League Baseball career and is one of only ten players in history with more than 3,000 hits and 400 home runs. He has won a World Series championship, two AL MVP Awards, two AL All-Star Game MVP Awards, two Gold Gloves, made 19 All-Star Game appearances and captured eight Silver Slugger Awards. However, he is most well known for his incredible streak of 2,632 consecutive games played which made him baseball’s all-time “Iron Man.” Since retiring from MLB after the 2001 season, Ripken transitioned into a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, author and corporate speaker.

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced the appointment of baseball legend and entrepreneur Cal Ripken Jr. as a special advisor to the board of directors. Ripken will lend strategic insights to the board of directors and Chief Executive Officer on key company initiatives and will become a DraftKings equity holder.

“Cal Ripken Jr. embodies the qualities of perseverance and integrity we value so highly at DraftKings, and on behalf of the entire company I want to extend our warmest welcome to him as a special advisor,” said Jason Robins, CEO and co-founder of DraftKings. “We are inspired not only by Cal’s historic playing days, but also his current work to cultivate new generations of ballplayers. His unique combination of leadership, longevity and business acumen ensure that we will receive invaluable strategic counsel.”

Among other key business initiatives, Ripken will advise the DraftKings board of directors and Chief Executive Officer on company strategy, product development and marketing activities. Just in time for the upcoming 2021 MLB Opening Day, Ripken will begin his new role in familiar territory as baseball represents one of DraftKings’ most popular sports across both daily fantasy and sports betting.

“The game I played for so many years has greatly benefitted from technological advances, and I cannot say enough about DraftKings’ importance as a catalyst, innovator and disruptor to enhance the game for modern baseball fans and others,” said Cal Ripken Jr. “I am honored to bring my experience to DraftKings through this special advisor position and become part of a company that is already essential for fan engagement while still only scratching the surface of its full potential.”