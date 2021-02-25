 

Splunk to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-To-Everything Platform, today announced its virtual participation in two upcoming investor events.

  • Doug Merritt, president and CEO, and Jason Child, chief financial officer, will host a discussion and Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference beginning at 10:15 a.m. PT on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
  • Doug Merritt and Jason Child will host a discussion and Q&A session at the Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Interested parties may access a webcast of all sessions via the Splunk Investor Relations website at http://investors.splunk.com.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.



Wertpapier


Community

