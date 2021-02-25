 

SmileDirectClub To Bring Its Innovative, Affordable Telehealth Solution To The Netherlands

Company Continues International Growth Next Month With Twelfth Market Launch

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today its plan to continue the Company’s international expansion with a launch in the Netherlands. This new market increases SmileDirectClub’s foothold in Europe as it pursues the massive global market opportunity for its innovative, premium, affordable telehealth solution for orthodontia.

“We are the global leader and originators of enabling clear aligner therapy through telehealth, and we have helped well over a million customers achieve a smile they love around the world,” said Kay Oswald, President of International at SmileDirectClub. “Now more than ever, consumers need an affordable, convenient solution for oral care, and we look forward to introducing our safe, effective teeth straightening option -- the first of its kind in the country -- to the Netherlands.”

Customers seeking clear aligner therapy using the SmileDirectClub telehealth platform can book a free appointment at a SmileShop to capture a 3D image of their teeth or request a doctor-prescribed impression kit to capture a mold of their teeth from the comfort and safety of their own home. Clear aligner therapy with SmileDirectClub is prescribed, directed, and managed by an affiliated dentist or orthodontist, registered in the Netherlands, throughout the entire process from initial diagnosis to completion.

SmileDirectClub’s first SmileShop in the Netherlands will open in March and be located in Amsterdam Oud-Zuid near Museumplein.

“Since SmileDirectClub’s entrance into Europe in 2019, we’ve seen strong interest in our industry-leading telehealth platform,” said Oswald. “We are at the beginning stages of addressing the enormous untapped market of customers in Europe for whom orthodontia has been unattainable and unaffordable. Our mission is to make premium oral care accessible to everyone, and we look forward to expanding this mission to the Netherlands.”

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through its cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to affordable, premium oral care products. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

