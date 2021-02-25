Synaptics To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ), today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.



Michael Hurlston, President and CEO, will virtually present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 3, 2021 at 10:15am EST. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible by visiting Synaptics’ investor website at investor.synaptics.com.

Jason Tsai, Head of Investor Relations, will be virtually attending Susquehanna’s Tenth Annual Technology Conference on March 9 and 10, 2021.

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.

For more information contact:

Jason Tsai

Head of Investor Relations

jason.tsai@synaptics.com