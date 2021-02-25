 

Mercy and Humana Team Up to Expand Access to Virtual Health Services and Coordinated Care

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 16:00  |  32   |   |   

Missouri-based Mercy and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) have signed an agreement to expand patient access to virtual health resources as part of a broader, joint effort to provide more holistic care to Humana Medicare Advantage members. These goals are especially vital given the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005153/en/

The new initiative offers convenient care options for Humana Medicare Advantage members who are patients of Mercy’s more than 4,000 integrated primary and specialty care clinicians in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Now in effect, the value-based agreement expands upon Mercy and Humana’s existing network contract, which continues to provide in-network access at all Mercy hospitals, outpatient facilities, and physician practices.

Key features of the collaboration include:

  • Mercy Virtual: Humana Medicare Advantage members now have in-network access to this comprehensive virtual resource, often called a “hospital without beds.” Staffed with more than 300 clinicians, it offers 24/7 care, such as virtual primary care in the home. Mercy Virtual’s services are an innovative, patient-centric model that provides care to patients when and where they require it.
  • Value-Based Care: Mercy and Humana have entered into a contract to provide care that addresses the health of the whole patient. Payment to Mercy physicians by Humana is linked to providing quality care in order to improve the patient experience and health outcomes. This differs from traditional “fee-for-service” models, by which payment is based on the quantity of services clinicians provide.

“Mercy is committed to working with our communities to improve health care while also reducing the total cost of care,” said Shannon Sock, Mercy executive vice president, chief strategist and chief financial officer. “Strong payor relationships, like this one with Humana, will help in our long-term journey to provide more seamless care for our patients. Together we can make a real difference for patients, which is especially critical during this pandemic.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mercy and Humana Team Up to Expand Access to Virtual Health Services and Coordinated Care Missouri-based Mercy and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) have signed an agreement to expand patient access to virtual health resources as part of a broader, joint effort to provide more holistic care to Humana Medicare …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
Mogo Announces Closing of US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Humana Inc. to Present at the 41st Annual Cowen Health Care Conference
22.02.21
CarePlus Health Plans Teams with Sharecare to Offer Members Digital Wellness and Rewards Platform
18.02.21
Humana Elects Marcy S. Klevorn and Jorge S. Mesquita to Board of Directors
18.02.21
Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders
17.02.21
Humana Launches Humana Care Support Pilot to Help Medicare Advantage Members to Better Manage Their Chronic Conditions
11.02.21
Humana and IBM Watson Health Collaborate to Simplify and Enhance the Member Experience for Humana Employer Group Customers
10.02.21
Humana Begins Coverage of Hospice Services as Part of Medicare Demonstration
03.02.21
Humana Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Provides Full Year 2021 Financial Guidance
01.02.21
DispatchHealth and Humana Team Up to Provide Hospital-Level Care in the Home
29.01.21
Humana Selected by Oklahoma Health Care Authority to Serve Medicaid Beneficiaries