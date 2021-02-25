 

Two UBS Private Wealth Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that John C. Castronuovo and Robert E. DeForest, Private Wealth Advisors in the firm’s West Palm Beach office, have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2021. This is the third year John and Robert have been named to the list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005770/en/

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Robert E. DeForest, Private Wealth Advisor in the firm’s West Palm Beach office, has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

“On behalf of the firm, we congratulate John and Rob for this incredible achievement,” said Karl Ruppert, South Florida Complex Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. “Their team continues to make a profound impact on their clients’ lives, and being named to this list for the third year in a row is reflective of their outstanding work.”

John is a Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy, and Certified Exit Planning Advisor. He began his career in finance in 1987 after graduating with a B.B.A. from the University of Miami. John has an in-depth knowledge of comprehensive wealth management strategies for select entrepreneurs, business owners, executives, as well as charitable organizations. He is a member of the Financial Planning Association, East Coast Estate Planning Council, and Advisors for Philanthropic Impact. John ensures that a client’s plan and financial needs are met by addressing areas that include asset allocation, estate planning, stock option strategies, wealth transfer issues and pre-business sales planning. He currently serves as a board member of Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches, Inc., and currently co-chairs their capital campaign.

Robert began his career in finance in 1997, with previous tenures in the Private Wealth Management Group at Wachovia Securities, before moving to Merrill Lynch where he held multiple roles including Private Wealth Advisor. Robert earned the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) designation from the Wharton School of Business in 2006. He is the lead portfolio manager within his team, and focuses on portfolio construction for individuals and institutions, investment manager selection and analysis, as well as discretionary portfolio management and custom investment vehicles. Robert is a member of the Investment Management Consultants Association, which enables him to regularly interact with some of the brightest minds in the industry. In addition, he is active in UBS’s Veterans Mentoring Program.

