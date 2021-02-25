TRANSACTIONS IN DFDS A/S SHARES MADE BY EXECUTIVES
|Company announcement no. 11/2021
In compliance with Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014, transactions are reported related to shares in DFDS A/S made by executives in DFDS and/or persons closely associated with them.
The transactions of Torben Carlsen, CEO, are reported in the table below.
|Name
|Torben Carlsen
|Position
|CEO
|Issuer
|DFDS
|ID code
|DK 0060655629
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|Instrument
|Shares
|Transactions
|
|Transaction date
|23-24 February 2021
|Price and volume
|
|Transaction values
|
|Market
|XCSE, Nasdaq Copenhagen
The Executive Board’s holding of shares in DFDS is available from this link
Contact
Torben Carlsen, CEO, +45 33 42 32 01
Karina Deacon, CFO, +45 33 42 33 42
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59
Nicole Seroff, Communications, +45 31 40 34 46
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
|
Wertpapier
