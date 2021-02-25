WISeKey’s PKI technology allows the generation of Digital Vaccination Certificates (DVC) to be used as a proof of evidence for those who have received coronavirus vaccine

ZUG, Switzerland – February 25, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity IoT company, today announced that its PKI Digital Certification technology can generate Certified Digital Vaccination Certificates (DVC) to be used as a proof of evidence for those who have received coronavirus vaccines.

Digital Vaccine Certificates will facilitate the reopening of businesses and help societies to return to normal operating practices, but complexities on the different standards used to issue vaccination certificates make it very difficult for users to be able to prove that they have received the vaccine. As more countries continue to scale vaccination efforts and the number of vaccinated people increases over the coming months, DVC will become an important tool to help monitor and manage the effective rollout of vaccinations. DVC will also allow the global economy to get back on track quickly and safely by accelerating the recovery of the tourism and airline industry, which are critical sources of revenue for many developing countries.

WISeKey’s PKI Digital Certification solid technology can assist law enforcement and other public service organizations control and minimize health risks during the de-escalation phase of the pandemic and the rollout of the vaccination process, and DVC can serve as official proof for those who have had the coronavirus vaccine. DVC is a form of ID consisting of data related to the vaccine, such as date, type, and place of vaccination, and other relevant information. All vaccination details are digitalized, encrypted and linked to the user’s identity. Encryption of data protects user’s confidential information, ensures that health credentials are up to date, and in compliance with all privacy requirements, such as the European General Data Protection Regulation (Directive 95/46/EC), known as GDPR, the primary law regulating how companies protect EU citizens’ personal data. WISeKey is a fully Qualified Trust Service Provider (TSP) under eIDAS, the updated EU regulations dealing with trusted eID and electronic transactions and Webtrust.ORG .