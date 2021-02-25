 

MGE Energy Issues Fourth-Quarter Financial Update

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today issued its fourth-quarter 2020 financial update presentation.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.3 billion, and its 2020 revenues were approximately $539 million.



