PCTEL Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue of 15.1% in the fourth quarter and 11.7% in the year compared to 16.3% in the fourth quarter and 12.4% for the year in 2019.

$41.0 million of cash and investments (including long-term investments) and no debt at December 31, 2020 compared to $41.3 million and no debt at September 30, 2020.

“We’re pleased with the strong performance for both our antenna and scanning receiver product lines in the fourth quarter. We saw improvements in revenue and earnings in the second half of the year and incoming orders were at the highest level since the second quarter of 2019,” said David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO. “We expect demand to increase for our antennas, IoT devices and 5G solutions through the year as market conditions improve.”

CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST

PCTEL’s management team will discuss the Company’s results today at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (United States/Canada) or (973) 528-0011 (International), PIN number: 528059. The call will also be webcast at https://investor.pctel.com/news-events/webcasts-events.

REPLAY: A replay will be available for two weeks after the call on either the website listed above or by calling (877) 481-4010 (United States /Canada), or (919) 882-2331 (International), PIN number: 40038.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and our related comments in our earnings conference call contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, the statements about the Company’s expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our future financial performance; growth of our antenna solutions and test and measurement businesses; the impact of our transition plan for manufacturing inside and outside China; the anticipated demand for certain products including those related to public safety, Industrial IoT, 5G and intelligent transportation; and the anticipated growth of public and private wireless systems are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including the disruptions to the Company’s workforce, operations, supply chain and customer demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and impact of the pandemic on the Company’s results of operations, financial condition and stock price; the impact of data densification and IoT on capacity and coverage demand; the impact of 5G; customer demand and growth generally in the Company’s defined market segments, including demand from customers in China; the impact of the uncertainty regarding renewal of our lease of our Tianjin, China manufacturing premises; the impact of tariffs on certain imports from China; and the Company’s ability to grow its business and create, protect and implement new technologies and solutions. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in PCTEL's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and PCTEL disclaims any obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PCTEL is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. 2021 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,761 $ 7,094 Short-term investment securities 30,582 32,556 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $113 and $104 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 16,601 17,380 Inventories, net 9,984 11,935 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,685 1,842 Total current assets 64,613 70,807 Property and equipment, net 12,505 11,985 Long-term investment securities 4,640 0 Goodwill 3,332 3,332 Intangible assets, net 0 144 Other noncurrent assets 2,441 2,969 TOTAL ASSETS $ 87,531 $ 89,237 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 4,430 $ 3,190 Accrued liabilities 7,316 9,382 Total current liabilities 11,746 12,572 Long-term liabilities 4,387 3,315 Total liabilities 16,133 15,887 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and 18,429,350 and 18,611,289 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 18 19 Additional paid-in capital 128,269 133,954 Accumulated deficit (56,907 ) (60,305 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 18 (318 ) Total stockholders’ equity 71,398 73,350 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 87,531 $ 89,237

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES $ 21,185 $ 22,898 $ 77,456 $ 90,617 COST OF REVENUES 10,569 11,385 39,529 49,105 GROSS PROFIT 10,616 11,513 37,927 41,512 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 3,204 3,048 12,519 12,272 Sales and marketing 2,924 3,424 11,103 12,254 General and administrative 2,522 3,072 10,828 13,452 Amortization of intangible assets 0 49 32 219 Restructuring expenses 0 213 124 507 Total operating expenses 8,650 9,806 34,606 38,704 OPERATING INCOME 1,966 1,707 3,321 2,808 Other (expense) income, net (110 ) 107 106 982 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,856 1,814 3,427 3,790 Expense for income taxes 4 16 29 40 NET INCOME $ 1,852 $ 1,798 $ 3,398 $ 3,750 Net Income per Share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.19 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.21 Weighted Average Shares: Basic 18,149 18,034 18,207 17,853 Diluted 18,297 18,461 18,399 18,159 Cash dividend per share $ 0.055 $ 0.055 $ 0.220 $ 0.220

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (unaudited, in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating Activities: Net income $ 3,398 $ 3,750 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,019 2,870 Intangible asset amortization 144 885 Stock-based compensation 2,479 4,133 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 21 97 Restructuring costs (29 ) (33 ) Bad debt recovery (151 ) (2 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 960 (1,532 ) Inventories 2,076 873 Prepaid expenses and other assets 638 385 Accounts payable 1,086 (2,841 ) Income taxes payable (10 ) (22 ) Other accrued liabilities (231 ) 2,263 Deferred revenue 1 92 Net cash provided by operating activities 13,401 10,918 Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (4,093 ) (2,263 ) Purchase of investments (49,701 ) (48,245 ) Redemptions/maturities of short-term investments 47,035 46,559 Net cash used in investing activities (6,759 ) (3,949 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 870 1,183 Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan 3,500 0 Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan (3,500 ) 0 Payment of withholding tax on stock-based compensation (1,119 ) (1,152 ) Principle payments on finance leases (78 ) (99 ) Purchase of common stock from repurchase program (3,808 ) 0 Cash dividends (4,108 ) (4,068 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,243 ) (4,136 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,601 ) 2,833 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 268 (68 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 7,094 4,329 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 5,761 $ 7,094

PCTEL, INC. REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT BY PRODUCT LINE (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Year Ended December 31, 2020 Antenna

Products Test &

Measurement

Products Corporate Total Antenna

Products Test &

Measurement

Products Corporate Total REVENUES $12,844 $8,554 ($213 ) $21,185 $50,540 $27,565 ($649 ) $77,456 GROSS PROFIT $4,437 $6,135 $44 $10,616 $17,665 $20,244 $18 $37,927 GROSS PROFIT % 34.5 % 71.7 % 50.1 % 35.0 % 73.4 % 49.0 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Antenna

Products Test &

Measurement

Products Corporate Total Antenna

Products Test &

Measurement

Products Corporate Total REVENUES $15,144 $7,814 ($60 ) $22,898 $62,708 $28,115 ($206 ) $90,617 GROSS PROFIT $5,700 $5,806 $7 $11,513 $21,841 $19,640 $31 $41,512 GROSS PROFIT % 37.6 % 74.3 % 50.3 % 34.8 % 69.9 % 45.8 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Results (unaudited) (in thousands except per share information) Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Income $ 1,966 $ 1,707 $ 3,321 $ 2,808 (a) Add: Amortization of intangible assets -Cost of revenues 0 167 111 666 -Operating expenses 0 49 32 219 Restructuring 0 213 124 507 Stock Compensation: -Cost of revenues 65 116 272 408 -Engineering 128 145 530 652 -Sales & marketing 130 151 559 673 -General & administrative 161 475 1,119 2,401 484 1,316 2,747 5,526 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 2,450 $ 3,023 $ 6,068 $ 8,334 % of revenue 11.6 % 13.2 % 7.8 % 9.2 % Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income $ 1,852 $ 1,798 $ 3,398 $ 3,750 Adjustments: (a) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 484 1,316 2,747 5,526 Income Taxes (183 ) (233 ) (465 ) (705 ) 301 1,083 2,282 4,821 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 2,153 $ 2,881 $ 5,680 $ 8,571 Non-GAAP Income per Share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.16 $ 0.31 $ 0.48 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.16 $ 0.31 $ 0.47 Weighted Average Shares: Basic 18,149 18,034 18,207 17,853 Diluted 18,297 18,461 18,399 18,159

This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating income to its non-GAAP operating income. The Company believes that presentation of this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results. The adjustments to GAAP operating income (a) consist of stock compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. The adjustments to GAAP net income include the non-GAAP adjustments to operating income as well as adjustments for (b) non-cash income tax expense.

PCTEL, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Income $ 1,966 $ 1,707 $ 3,321 $ 2,808 Add: Depreciation and amortization 759 719 3,019 2,870 Intangible amortization 0 216 143 885 Restructuring expenses 0 213 124 507 Stock compensation expenses 484 887 2,480 4,134 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,209 $ 3,742 $ 9,087 $ 11,204 % of revenue 15.1 % 16.3 % 11.7 % 12.4 %

This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating income to Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes that this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted EBITDA should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The adjustments on this schedule consist of depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, and stock compensation expenses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225006095/en/