GenMark Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Total revenue of $171.6 million, an increase of 95% over 2019 ePlex revenue of $152.6 million, an increase of 155% over 2019

Gross margin of 40%, compared to 32% in 2019

Cash and investments were $128.2 million as of December 31, 2020 Delivered $6.1 million in positive cash flows from operating activities





Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $50.1 million, an increase of 84% over the fourth quarter of 2019 ePlex revenue of $45.4 million, an increase of 138% over the fourth quarter of 2019

Gross margin of 39%, compared to 34% in the fourth quarter of 2019



Operational Highlights

Placed 70 net new ePlex analyzers in the fourth quarter of 2020, finishing the year with an installed base of 792 ePlex analyzers worldwide ePlex installed base grew 50% year over year

Average annuity per analyzer of $220,000, compared to $148,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019

Increased manufacturing capacity by more than 75% versus prior year with the completion of the first of two new production lines during the quarter

“2020 was truly a transformational year for GenMark both financially and operationally. Our growth would not have been possible without the tremendous efforts of our team coming together to respond to a rapidly spreading disease - delivering innovative R&D and strong commercial execution. Our global ePlex installed base grew 50% year-over-year and builds on a strong foundation of enduring and predictable revenue,” said Scott Mendel, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our priorities in 2021 include increased adoption of our BCID and RP panels, as well as driving further market penetration for our differentiated ePlex platform. We are also focused on delivering financial execution, specifically driving revenue growth and improving margins that further accelerate cash flow positivity. Lastly, we plan to increase investment in innovation, including enhancing current panels, completing new panels and investing in longer term advanced technology development.”

Guidance for Full Year 2021

GenMark expects revenue for the full year 2021 in the range of $188 million to $198 million, which represents growth of 10% to 15% over 2020.

Global ePlex placements are expected to range from 200 to 220 net new analyzers with annuity per analyzer between $175,000 and $190,000.

Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 44% to 46% and operating expenses are expected to be approximately $85 million to $90 million.

Excluding financing activities, cash usage is projected in the range of $10 million to $15 million.

GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands except par value) As of December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,572 $ 44,360 Short-term marketable securities 87,582 9,100 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $372 and $376, respectively 20,790 16,759 Inventories, net 21,323 11,301 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,695 1,877 Total current assets 172,962 83,397 Property and equipment, net 38,362 20,419 Intangible assets, net 841 1,432 Restricted cash 1,646 758 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,676 4,642 Other long-term assets 1,047 825 Total assets $ 223,534 $ 111,473 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 23,071 $ 12,249 Accrued compensation 12,716 7,493 Current operating lease liability 3,093 1,842 Other current liabilities 5,250 2,732 Total current liabilities 44,130 24,316 Long-term debt 71,297 69,145 Noncurrent operating lease liability 12,749 5,796 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,160 53 Total liabilities 129,336 99,310 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 authorized; 71,960 and 60,255 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 7 6 Additional paid-in capital 626,816 526,294 Accumulated deficit (532,877 ) (514,233 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 252 96 Total stockholders’ equity 94,198 12,163 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 223,534 $ 111,473





GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(amounts in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Product revenue $ 49,350 $ 26,880 $ 169,148 $ 86,821 Other revenue 730 316 2,406 1,200 Total revenue 50,080 27,196 171,554 88,021 Cost of revenue 30,682 18,079 103,610 59,418 Gross profit 19,398 9,117 67,944 28,603 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 5,760 6,127 23,164 24,118 General and administrative 6,645 4,942 25,572 19,159 Research and development 9,080 6,754 30,259 27,140 Total operating expenses 21,485 17,823 78,995 70,417 Operating loss (2,087 ) (8,706 ) (11,051 ) (41,814 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 64 74 386 512 Interest expense (1,706 ) (1,630 ) (7,907 ) (5,961 ) Other income (expense) 25 11 9 (23 ) Total other expense (1,617 ) (1,545 ) (7,512 ) (5,472 ) Loss before income taxes (3,704 ) (10,251 ) (18,563 ) (47,286 ) Income tax expense 20 36 81 64 Net loss $ (3,724 ) $ (10,287 ) $ (18,644 ) $ (47,350 ) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.82 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding—basic and diluted 71,781 58,915 67,541 57,603 Other comprehensive income Net loss $ (3,724 ) $ (10,287 ) $ (18,644 ) $ (47,350 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 120 48 147 11 Net unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities, net of tax (20 ) (3 ) 9 5 Total other comprehensive income 100 45 156 16 Total comprehensive loss $ (3,624 ) $ (10,242 ) $ (18,488 ) $ (47,334 )





GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands) For the years ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Operating activities Net loss $ (18,644 ) $ (47,350 ) $ (50,500 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 7,066 7,268 7,088 Net amortization (accretion) of premiums/discounts on investments 261 (133 ) (142 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 2,253 1,740 938 Stock-based compensation 12,796 12,046 11,697 Provision for bad debt, net of recoveries 17 338 23 Non-cash inventory adjustments 2,319 2,631 1,426 Other non-cash adjustments 360 537 15 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (4,105 ) (5,584 ) (878 ) Inventories (12,478 ) (6,534 ) (2,414 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (858 ) (750 ) 854 Accounts payable 5,224 1,501 (1,389 ) Accrued compensation 4,945 (885 ) 1,059 Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities 4,170 — — Other current and non-current liabilities 2,808 249 (289 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,134 (34,926 ) (32,512 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (17,776 ) (2,092 ) (2,575 ) Purchases of marketable securities (114,186 ) (32,135 ) (29,778 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 1,193 — — Maturities of marketable securities 34,260 32,055 66,300 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (96,509 ) (2,172 ) 33,947 Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs 78,659 13,447 1,061 Principal repayment of borrowings (57 ) (35,093 ) (92 ) Proceeds from borrowings — 70,000 7,098 Payments associated with debt issuance (100 ) (3,638 ) (20 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 9,068 457 22 Net cash provided by financing activities 87,570 45,173 8,069 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (95 ) (1 ) 28 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,900 ) 8,074 9,532 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 45,118 37,044 27,512 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year $ 42,218 $ 45,118 $ 37,044 Non-cash investing and financing activities Transfer of systems to property and equipment from inventory $ 137 $ 2,846 $ 1,689 Property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 6,832 $ 1,234 $ 372 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 4,689 $ — $ — Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest, net $ 5,684 $ 3,946 $ 2,028 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 91 $ 155 $ 165





GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net loss $ (3,724 ) $ (10,287 ) $ (18,644 ) $ (47,350 ) Nonrecurring charges Severance payments and stock-based compensation resulting from reorganization1 — — 566 — Severance payments and stock-based compensation due to our former President and CEO upon his departure from the

Company2 — — 4,047 — Total nonrecurring charges — — 4,613 — Adjusted non-GAAP net loss $ (3,724 ) $ (10,287 ) $ (14,031 ) $ (47,350 ) GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding—basic and diluted 71,781 58,915 67,541 57,603 GAAP net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.82 ) Nonrecurring charges Severance payments and stock-based compensation resulting from reorganization — — 0.01 — Severance payments and stock-based compensation due to our former President and CEO upon his departure from the

Company — — 0.06 — Total nonrecurring charges — — 0.07 — Adjusted non-GAAP net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.82 )

1 Severance payments and stock-based compensation expense resulting from the elimination of certain positions within the Company. Stock-based compensation expense resulted from the acceleration of the vesting of restricted stock units awarded to certain individuals.

2 Severance payments and stock-based compensation expense resulting from the departure of the Company’s former President and CEO. The Company made a $1 million severance payment to the Company’s former President and CEO on October 1, 2020 and will be providing reimbursement for group health insurance premium payments pursuant to the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985, as amended (“COBRA”) for 1 year following the separation date. The Company recognized $3 million in stock-based compensation expense resulting from the acceleration of the vesting of the outstanding unvested portion of restricted stock units and market-based stock units.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results reported under GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures consisting of adjusted non-GAAP net loss and adjusted non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share. Non-GAAP net loss consists of the net loss reported in our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss adjusted for nonrecurring severance payments and stock-based compensation expense from the elimination of certain positions and the departure of our former President and CEO. Adjusted non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share reflects the net loss per share reported in our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss adjusted for the loss per share resulting from nonrecurring severance payments and stock-based compensation expense from the elimination of certain positions and the departure of our former President and CEO.

We believe that use of these non-GAAP financial measures can assist investors in understanding the results from our core operations by providing additional insight into the impact of nonrecurring activities on our GAAP financial measures. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the comparability of our current period results to our historical Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as to the results of other public companies.

The use of these non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and have been included solely for informational and comparative purposes. Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures of other companies. We reconciled non-GAAP net loss and adjusted non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share to GAAP net loss and GAAP net loss per share, respectively, which we believe to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures should be considered together with our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.