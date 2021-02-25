 

Vivint Sues ADT for Patent Infringement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 23:01  |  26   |   |   

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) (“Vivint” or the “Company”), a leading smart home company, today announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against ADT in the United States District Court for the District of Utah.

In the complaint, Vivint asserts that ADT infringes six of Vivint’s U.S. patents related to security and smart home technology. As one of the premier providers of smart home technology, Vivint is recognized throughout the industry for its products, innovation and customer satisfaction. Vivint has more than 300 issued patents related to its proprietary technology.

The Company issued the following statement:

“Vivint invests millions of dollars to develop best-in-class products and services for its customers, as well as to patent and protect this technology. We will vigorously protect and defend our unique intellectual property and innovations.”

Vivint pioneered connected devices for the home in 2010 to offer smart home features to its security customers. Vivint developed and launched its own proprietary platform in 2014 to offer customers a fully integrated smart home security system.

Vivint is seeking damages for ADT’s infringement of the asserted patents.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

VVNT-N



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vivint Sues ADT for Patent Infringement Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) (“Vivint” or the “Company”), a leading smart home company, today announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against ADT in the United States District Court for the District of Utah. In the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
Wipro Marks 25 Years of Partnership With Cisco; Launches Cisco Business Unit
Two UBS Private Wealth Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
LEIDOS HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Leidos Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Leidos Stockholders ...
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
XL Fleet Becomes Electric Transportation Partner of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders, Plans to ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Vivint Smart Home Achieves Record 343K New Subscribers, Powering 9% Full Year Revenue Growth and Improving Cash Provided by Operating Activities by $448M
17.02.21
Vivint Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results