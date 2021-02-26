Buenaventura Announces Fourth Quarter and Twelve Month 2020 Results
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the fourth quarter (4Q20) and twelve-month (FY20) period ended December 31, 2020. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).
Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights:
- EBITDA from direct operations reached US$ 59.1 million in 4Q20, compared to US$ 73.9 million reported in 4Q19.
- 4Q20 Adjusted EBITDA including associated companies reached US$ 192.4 million, compared to US$ 183.7 million in 4Q19.
- 4Q20 capital expenditures were US$ 38.0 million, compared to US$ 39.6 million for the same period in 2019.
- 4Q20 net loss of US$ 60.0 million, compared to a net loss of US$ 53.7 million for the same period in 2019.
- The Company´s De-Bottlenecking Program continued to progress at a reduced level during the fourth quarter of 2020. The program focused primarily on Buenaventura’s Tambomayo, Uchucchacua and El Brocal mines during 2020 (please refer to page 6 for related details).
- Buenaventura’s cash position reached US$ 235.4 million for the fourth quarter 2020.
- The Company had no mine-related fatalities during the full year 2020.
|Financial Highlights (in millions of US$, except EPS figures):
|
4Q20
|
4Q19
|
Var
|
FY20
|
FY19
|
Var
|
Total Revenues
|
236.1
|
235.5
|
0%
|
676.5
|
867.9
|
-22%
|
Operating Profit
|
-16.4
|
-8.7
|
-90%
|
-81.3
|
-58.0
|
-40%
|
EBITDA Direct Operations
|
59.1
|
73.9
|
-20%
|
147.3
|
202.8
|
