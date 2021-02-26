 

Buenaventura Announces Fourth Quarter and Twelve Month 2020 Results

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the fourth quarter (4Q20) and twelve-month (FY20) period ended December 31, 2020. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • EBITDA from direct operations reached US$ 59.1 million in 4Q20, compared to US$ 73.9 million reported in 4Q19.
  • 4Q20 Adjusted EBITDA including associated companies reached US$ 192.4 million, compared to US$ 183.7 million in 4Q19.
  • 4Q20 capital expenditures were US$ 38.0 million, compared to US$ 39.6 million for the same period in 2019.
  • 4Q20 net loss of US$ 60.0 million, compared to a net loss of US$ 53.7 million for the same period in 2019.
  • The Company´s De-Bottlenecking Program continued to progress at a reduced level during the fourth quarter of 2020. The program focused primarily on Buenaventura’s Tambomayo, Uchucchacua and El Brocal mines during 2020 (please refer to page 6 for related details).
  • Buenaventura’s cash position reached US$ 235.4 million for the fourth quarter 2020.
  • The Company had no mine-related fatalities during the full year 2020.
Financial Highlights (in millions of US$, except EPS figures):

4Q20

4Q19

Var

FY20

FY19

Var

Total Revenues

236.1

235.5

0%

676.5

867.9

-22%

Operating Profit

-16.4

-8.7

-90%

-81.3

-58.0

-40%

EBITDA Direct Operations

59.1

73.9

-20%

147.3

202.8

