 

IMCD reports 13% EBITA growth in 2020

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (26 February 2021) - IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its full year 2020 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue growth of 3% to EUR 2,774.9 million (+6% on constant currency basis)
  • Gross profit growth of 8% to EUR 647.5 million (+11% on a constant currency basis)
  • Operating EBITA increase of 13% to EUR 253.5 million (+16% on a constant currency basis)
  • Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 14% to EUR 178.1 million (+19% on a constant currency basis)
  • Cash earnings per share increased by 13% to EUR 3.22 (2019: EUR 2.85)
  • Dividend proposal of EUR 1.02 in cash per share (2019: EUR 0.90)

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "Throughout 2020 we reported strong results and I am happy to confirm that we finished the year very well: compared with 2019, our operating EBITA grew by 13% (16% on a constant currency basis) and free cash flow increased by 27% to EUR 282m. Cash earnings per share were up with 13%. Much has been said about the impact of COVID-19 during 2020 and I can only repeat my gratitude to our dedicated staff who kept IMCD open for business during these trying times. We are in our 25th year of value creation for our suppliers and customers and we owe a big thank you to them as well, for their trust and partnership during all these years. 2020 was also a year in which we accelerated our digital transformation and we successfully expanded our presence in several parts of the world. This is testimony to our continuing ambition to be the global leading distributor in specialities and ingredients. Despite the uncertain times we live in, we are very positive about IMCD’s opportunities for further growth in the current year."

Attached, please find the full press release.

