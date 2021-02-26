va-Q-tec reports further growth and higher profitability in FY 2020

Revenue: +12% from EUR 64.7 million (2019) to EUR 72.1 million (2020)

Operating profit (EBITDA) adjusted for currency effects reports very significant growth of 27% to EUR 12.2 million (previous year: EUR 9.6 million); adjusted EBITDA margin improves to 17% of revenue (previous year: 15%)

Systems division (sale of thermal boxes) grows by +30%

Services business (rental of thermal containers and packaging) up +10% despite difficult logistics during period of coronavirus

Very positive outlook for 2021 and beyond thanks to strong TempChain business due to CoVid-19 and other application areas

Numerous and growing potentials in thermal energy efficiency



Würzburg, 26 February 2021. va-Q-tec AG, a pioneer of highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation and temperature-controlled supply chains (TempChain logistics), reports on a very successful 2020 financial year on the basis of its preliminary results, during which the company continued on its long-term growth track. As a consequence, all revenue and earnings targets were met and, despite the pandemic, the strongest financial year in the company's history was achieved. With the impressive performance of its high-tech solutions for temperature-stable transport of CoVid-19 test kits and vaccines, va-Q-tec has further bolstered its strong position as a specialist for TempChain logistics and as a reliable partner for the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, vacuum insulation technology has been further developed in additional areas in order to benefit from the global potential offered by the shift to greater energy efficiency. This makes va-Q-tec confident about the further development of the company in both 2021 and beyond.