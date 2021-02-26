Aurora Mobile Partners with FARFETCH to Empower Global Fashion E-commerce Platform with AI Retail Technology

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with FARFETCH (NYSE: FTCH), a global fashion e-commerce platform, to enhance their smart operation capabilities. Leveraging FARFETCH’s expertise in luxury fashion retail and customer services, and Aurora Mobile’s technology strength and digital innovation capabilities, the two companies will collaborate to deliver an unparalleled shopping experience to global customers.



Established in 2007, FARFETCH is a global fashion e-commerce platform, providing customers with instant access to a wide range of trending fashion from over 50 countries and more than 3,000 brands to choose from its network of over 1,300 luxury brands, boutiques and department stores. In addition to the luxury fashion e-commerce platform, FARFETCH provides e-commerce solutions for brands and retailers and promote digital operation of offline stores. FARFETCH also curates its own private label fashion brand.