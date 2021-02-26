Aurora Mobile Partners with FARFETCH to Empower Global Fashion E-commerce Platform with AI Retail Technology
SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that
it has entered into a partnership agreement with FARFETCH (NYSE: FTCH), a global fashion e-commerce platform, to enhance their smart operation capabilities. Leveraging FARFETCH’s expertise in
luxury fashion retail and customer services, and Aurora Mobile’s technology strength and digital innovation capabilities, the two companies will collaborate to deliver an unparalleled shopping
experience to global customers.
Established in 2007, FARFETCH is a global fashion e-commerce platform, providing customers with instant access to a wide range of trending fashion from over 50 countries and more than 3,000 brands to choose from its network of over 1,300 luxury brands, boutiques and department stores. In addition to the luxury fashion e-commerce platform, FARFETCH provides e-commerce solutions for brands and retailers and promote digital operation of offline stores. FARFETCH also curates its own private label fashion brand.
Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will leverage its artificial intelligence (“AI”) driven technology, machine learning-based push notification services and intelligent operational analytics, to help FARFETCH personalize smart retail experiences and provide more efficient and targeted services to their customers. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trustworthy robust technology and services that Aurora Mobile offers to leading global e-commerce platforms.
Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. The Company continues to focus on developers' needs and has launched push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics and analytics, traffic monetization (JG Alliance), JG VaaS, JG UMS and other services. Leveraging its artificial intelligence-based processing platform, Aurora Mobile is committed to help customers in various verticals to improve operational efficiency and conduct advanced decision making with a one-stop, diversified range of big data service solutions. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, weather, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce, online education, telecom and new energy vehicle sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh, 17zuoye, Beijing Unicom, Dongfeng Motor and other well-known companies, to drive user growth, improve user experience and increase traffic value.
