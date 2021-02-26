 

DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb exceeds analysts' expectations with preliminary pre-tax profit of €154 million for 2020 (consolidat-ed figures in accordance with IFRS)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.02.2021, 13:57  |  14   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb exceeds analysts' expectations with preliminary pre-tax profit of €154 million for 2020 (consolidat-ed figures in accordance with IFRS)

26-Feb-2021 / 13:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) closed the financial year 2020 with a pre-tax profit of €154 million (unaudited consolidated figures in accordance with IFRS) as per its preliminary results, exceeding analysts' expectations in the consensus.

In mid-December 2020, the ECB issued a recommendation that banks under its supervision should limit their dividend payments made before September 30, 2021. Based on good 2020 results and subject to ECB's approval and requirements, the Management and Supervisory Boards of pbb will propose to shareholders to distribute a dividend of €0.26 € per dividend-bearing share, which is the maximum amount under ECB's present recommendation. Should the ECB allow for higher distributions after 30 September 2021, pbb will consider whether further dividend payments will be possible.



Contact:
Walter Allwicher
Managing Director, Communications
+49 (0) 89 2880 28 787

26-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Deutsche Pfandbriefbank!
Long
Basispreis 8,05€
Hebel 8,32
Ask 0,88
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 9,91€
Hebel 7,29
Ask 1,10
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Parkring 28
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
Fax: +49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
E-mail: info@pfandbriefbank.com
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
ISIN: DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
WKN: 801900
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1171577

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1171577  26-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171577&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: IPO der Deutschen Pfandbriefbank - Die HRE kehrt an die Börse zurück
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb exceeds analysts' expectations with preliminary pre-tax profit of €154 million for 2020 (consolidat-ed figures in accordance with IFRS) DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb exceeds analysts' expectations with preliminary pre-tax profit of €154 million for 2020 (consolidat-ed figures in accordance with IFRS) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: Celonic AG : Celonic to Boost its Cell & Gene Therapy Production with Facility in the upcoming Life ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informs about exonerating statements and points of criticism of BaFin's special ...
DGAP-News: MAX21 AG: VERÄNDERUNG IM AUFSICHTSRAT.
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps System der 3. Generation zur Herstellung von blauem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb übertrifft nach vorläufigen Zahlen mit Vorsteuerergebnis von 154 Mio. EUR (IFRS, Konzern) für das Jahr 2020 die Analystenerwartung (deutsch)
13:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb übertrifft nach vorläufigen Zahlen mit Vorsteuerergebnis von 154 Mio. € (IFRS, Konzern) für das Jahr 2020 die Analystenerwartung
24.02.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Aareal Bank steigen wegen Zukunftsoptimismus und Dividende
24.02.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Aussagen von Fed-Chef Powell beruhigen die Dax-Anleger
05.02.21
ROUNDUP/Justizmarathon um HRE-Pleite: OLG München muss erneut verhandeln
05.02.21
Justizmarathon um HRE-Pleite: OLG München muss erneut verhandeln
03.02.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt Deutsche Pfandbriefbank auf 'Buy'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08:23 Uhr
2.712
IPO der Deutschen Pfandbriefbank - Die HRE kehrt an die Börse zurück
03.11.20
27
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank erwartet trotz Gewinneinbruch solides Ergebnis für 2020