DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb exceeds analysts' expectations with preliminary pre-tax profit of €154 million for 2020 (consolidat-ed figures in accordance with IFRS)
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) closed the financial year 2020 with a pre-tax profit of €154 million (unaudited consolidated figures in accordance with IFRS) as per its preliminary results, exceeding analysts' expectations in the consensus.
In mid-December 2020, the ECB issued a recommendation that banks under its supervision should limit their dividend payments made before September 30, 2021. Based on good 2020 results and subject to ECB's approval and requirements, the Management and Supervisory Boards of pbb will propose to shareholders to distribute a dividend of €0.26 € per dividend-bearing share, which is the maximum amount under ECB's present recommendation. Should the ECB allow for higher distributions after 30 September 2021, pbb will consider whether further dividend payments will be possible.
Contact:
Walter Allwicher
Managing Director, Communications
+49 (0) 89 2880 28 787
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
|Parkring 28
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
|E-mail:
|info@pfandbriefbank.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
|WKN:
|801900
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1171577
|
