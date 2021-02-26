 

NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Niemi)

26.02.2021, 16:30  |  43   |   |   

NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 26 February 2021 at 17:30

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: NIEMI, HANNA-STIINA  
Position: Closely associated person
 
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: NIEMI, MIKA
Position: Member of the board
 
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: D1928
     
Issuer
Name: NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-02-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000064332
 
Volume: 800.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 131.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 1140.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 800.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 207.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 93.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 273.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 28.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 499.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 47.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 7.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 214.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 136.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 159.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 366.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 80.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 61.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 215.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 122.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 76.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 28.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 262.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 341.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 170.00
Unit price: 6.94 Euro
Volume: 800.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 542.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 310.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 2.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 291.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 8200.00
Volume weighted average price: 6.90083 Euro
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-02-24
Venue: XPOS
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000064332
 
Volume: 4335.00
Unit price: 6.92 Euro
Volume: 883.00
Unit price: 6.92 Euro
Volume: 47.00
Unit price: 6.92 Euro
Volume: 154.00
Unit price: 6.92 Euro
Volume: 976.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 306.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 371.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 116.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 196.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 620.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 343.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
Volume: 1697.00
Unit price: 6.90 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 10044.00
Volume weighted average price: 6.91079 Euro
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-02-24
Venue: XPAC
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000064332
 
Volume: 238.00
Unit price: 6.90000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 238.00
Volume weighted average price: 6.90000 Euro

In total the disposals reported above are 18,482 shares.

