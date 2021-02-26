NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Niemi)
NoHo Partners Plc
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 26 February 2021 at 17:30
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|NIEMI, HANNA-STIINA
|Position:
|Closely associated person
|Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
|Name:
|NIEMI, MIKA
|Position:
|Member of the board
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|D1928
|Issuer
|Name:
|NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
|LEI:
|743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-02-24
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000064332
|Volume:
|800.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|131.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|1140.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|800.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|207.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|93.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|273.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|28.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|499.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|47.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|7.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|214.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|136.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|159.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|366.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|80.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|61.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|215.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|122.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|76.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|28.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|262.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|341.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|170.00
|Unit price:
|6.94 Euro
|Volume:
|800.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|542.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|310.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|2.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|291.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|8200.00
|Volume weighted average price:
|6.90083 Euro
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-02-24
|Venue:
|XPOS
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000064332
|Volume:
|4335.00
|Unit price:
|6.92 Euro
|Volume:
|883.00
|Unit price:
|6.92 Euro
|Volume:
|47.00
|Unit price:
|6.92 Euro
|Volume:
|154.00
|Unit price:
|6.92 Euro
|Volume:
|976.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|306.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|371.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|116.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|196.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|620.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|343.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Volume:
|1697.00
|Unit price:
|6.90 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|10044.00
|Volume weighted average price:
|6.91079 Euro
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-02-24
|Venue:
|XPAC
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000064332
|Volume:
|238.00
|Unit price:
|6.90000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|238.00
|Volume weighted average price:
|6.90000 Euro
In total the disposals reported above are 18,482 shares.
