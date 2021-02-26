NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Niemi) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 26.02.2021, 16:30 | 43 | 0 | 0 26.02.2021, 16:30 | NoHo Partners Plc MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 26 February 2021 at 17:30 NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi) Person subject to the notification requirement Name: NIEMI, HANNA-STIINA Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: NIEMI, MIKA Position: Member of the board Initial Notification Reference number: D1928 Issuer Name: NOHO PARTNERS OYJ LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-02-24 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 800.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 131.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 1140.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 800.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 207.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 93.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 273.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 28.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 499.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 47.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 7.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 214.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 136.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 159.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 366.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 80.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 61.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 215.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 122.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 76.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 28.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 262.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 341.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 170.00 Unit price: 6.94 Euro Volume: 800.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 542.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 310.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 2.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 291.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 8200.00 Volume weighted average price: 6.90083 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-02-24 Venue: XPOS Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 4335.00 Unit price: 6.92 Euro Volume: 883.00 Unit price: 6.92 Euro Volume: 47.00 Unit price: 6.92 Euro Volume: 154.00 Unit price: 6.92 Euro Volume: 976.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 306.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 371.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 116.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 196.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 620.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 343.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Volume: 1697.00 Unit price: 6.90 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 10044.00 Volume weighted average price: 6.91079 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-02-24 Venue: XPAC Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 238.00 Unit price: 6.90000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 238.00 Volume weighted average price: 6.90000 Euro In total the disposals reported above are 18,482 shares. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



