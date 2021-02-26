 

BIC_PIMACO Closing_26FEB21

BIC completes the divestiture of PIMACO

Clichy, France– 26 February 2021 –BIC announced today that it has completed the divestiture of its Brazilian adhesive label business, PIMACO, to Grupo CCRR for 40 million Brazilian Real (approximately 6.0 million euros1).

The transaction was approved by the Brazilian antitrust authorities.

This divestiture is consistent with BIC’s portfolio rotation strategy and its focus on fast-growing consumer businesses such as Creative Expression and Digital Writing.

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Us.TM, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
Investor Relations: Media:
Sophie Palliez-Capian + 33 6 87 89 33 51
sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

 

Michele Ventura +33 1 45 19 52 98
michele.ventura@bicworld.com 		Albane de La Tour d’Artaise + 33 7 85 88 19 48 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac: + 33 6 89 87 61 39 isegonzac@image7.fr

2021 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED Please click on the date to add the event to your calendar

1st Quarter 2021 Results       ·April 28, 2021
2021 AGM       ·May 19, 2021
First Half 2021 Results       ·July 29, 2021
3rd Quarter 2021 Results       · October 28, 2021





1 25 February 2021 ECB BRL/Euro rate: 6.6663



