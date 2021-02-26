Pieno zvaigzdes AB, not audited financial results for the year 2020
According to preliminary unaudited data sales revenue of Pieno Zvaigzdes AB for the year 2020 was EUR 171.1 million or 0.3% higher than a year ago (sales revenue for the year 2019 amounted to EUR
170.6 million).
EBITDA for the year 2020 was EUR 14.3 million compared to EUR 7.7 million EBITDA a year ago.
In the year 2020 the company earned EUR 7.7 million net profit. During the year 2019 the company had earned EUR 4.1 million net profit.
Audrius Statulevičius
CFO
+370 52461419
