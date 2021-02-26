 

The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation names Rodney Wyatt Vice President of Artesian Wastewater Management

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), which includes operations in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania, announced the promotion of Rodney Wyatt as Vice President of Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. Wyatt joined the Company in 2005 and has over 40 years of professional engineering experience and operations management in the water and wastewater fields.

In his new role, Mr. Wyatt will be paramount in the management of Artesian’s water recharge program, which provides the best treatment and disposal of wastewater in a safe, environmentally beneficial manner. He will also oversee project contracts, cultivate new partnerships, and maintain his readily-established, professional contacts. Mr. Wyatt will have a key role in the planning, engineering, constructing and regionalization of smaller systems, and the structuring and implementation of new systems to support the infrastructure in our ever-growing communities. He will also help oversee Artesian’s facilities that treat, process and dispose of over 450 million gallons of wastewater a year.

“Rodney’s accomplished background and on-going contribution to our innovation and development has not only strengthened our company, but made a lasting and profound influence on the industry as a whole. I am confident that Rodney will continue to further strengthen Artesian’s strategic objectives, while maintaining focus on future growth and partnership endeavors,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and CEO.

Mr. Wyatt’s extensive background in water and wastewater management includes serving as the Public Works and County Engineer for Sussex County, Delaware for 9 years, and Program Manager of Ground Water Programs at the State of Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environment Control (DNREC) for 17 years. He was a founding member and the first President of the Delaware On-Site Wastewater Recycling Association (DOWRA), an association committed to promoting the vital importance of environmental sustainability by recycling water through on-site wastewater treatment and disposal systems.

About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula, with offices in Newark and Milton, and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,331 miles of water main to approximately a third of all Delaware residents.

Contact:
Virginia Eisenbrey
Communications
(302) 453-6900
veisenbrey@artesianwater.com




