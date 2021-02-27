 

Bunker Hill Mining Intercepts Near Surface, High-grade Silver

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.02.2021, 03:09  |  69   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR) is pleased to report that it has intercepted high grade silver mineralization in the UTZ area of the Bunker Hill Mine, with a silver equivalent grade of 1,206 g/t AgEq as detailed in Table 1 below. This area is near surface, in close proximity to existing infrastructure, and located within a larger mineralized zone which was historically thought to not contain high-grade silver.

Table 1 below: High grade silver intercept Hole 7056

From To Drilled
(M) 		Recovered
(M) 		AgEq g/t Ag %Pb %Zn
54.6 55.8 1.2 0.46* 1205.6 1195 0.3 0.1
               
59.7 60.6 0.9 0.9 604 562 1.2 0.1

*An intercept of high-grade silver was intersected while drilling through a fault on the 05-1 level in the UTZ. Due to poor recovery and for QA/QC purposes, the Company chose to report assay results based only on recovered footage. Drilled footage is NOT the reported width of the intercept. Numbers in the above table are based on the 0.46 M of recovered material instead of the 1.2 M drilled. Reported widths are intercepted ore lengths and not true widths, as relationships with intercepted structures and contacts vary. Prices used to calculate Ag and Zn Eq are as follows: Zn=$1.16/lb, Pb=$0.92/lb, Ag=$20/oz.

Sam Ash, CEO of Bunker Hill Mining, stated: “The presence of high-grade silver in the upper areas of the Bunker Hill Mine is very encouraging. Furthermore, it is within the PEA study area and has the potential to be mined within Phase 1 of our restart program, which could allow us to immediately crystalize the value. Analysis is underway to follow up and further explore for nearby high-grade silver mineralization.”

The Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) to assess the rapid restart program remains on track for completion in early Q2-2021.

Figure 1: Silver Intercept Drilling Exploration – Cross Section

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bunker Hill Mining Intercepts Near Surface, High-grade Silver TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR) is pleased to report that it has intercepted high grade silver mineralization in the UTZ area of the Bunker Hill Mine, with a silver equivalent grade of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Calibre Mining Announces Management Changes
Silence Therapeutics and Mallinckrodt Initiate Work on Third Target as Part of Ongoing RNAi ...
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Biofrontera AG announces the closing of the capital raise with gross proceeds of EUR 24.7 million
Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Triple Combination ...
Voting Rights and Capital
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – The Full Year 2020 & the 4th quarter – 2020 was a good year. NAT is a dividend company. ...
EHang Supports Chinese National Transportation Network Plan
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...