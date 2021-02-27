Bunker Hill Mining Intercepts Near Surface, High-grade Silver

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR) is pleased to report that it has intercepted high grade silver mineralization in the UTZ area of the Bunker Hill Mine, with a silver equivalent grade of 1,206 g/t AgEq as detailed in Table 1 below. This area is near surface, in close proximity to existing infrastructure, and located within a larger mineralized zone which was historically thought to not contain high-grade silver.

From To Drilled

(M) Recovered

(M) AgEq g/t Ag %Pb %Zn 54.6 55.8 1.2 0.46* 1205.6 1195 0.3 0.1 59.7 60.6 0.9 0.9 604 562 1.2 0.1

*An intercept of high-grade silver was intersected while drilling through a fault on the 05-1 level in the UTZ. Due to poor recovery and for QA/QC purposes, the Company chose to report assay results based only on recovered footage. Drilled footage is NOT the reported width of the intercept. Numbers in the above table are based on the 0.46 M of recovered material instead of the 1.2 M drilled. Reported widths are intercepted ore lengths and not true widths, as relationships with intercepted structures and contacts vary. Prices used to calculate Ag and Zn Eq are as follows: Zn=$1.16/lb, Pb=$0.92/lb, Ag=$20/oz.

Sam Ash, CEO of Bunker Hill Mining, stated: “The presence of high-grade silver in the upper areas of the Bunker Hill Mine is very encouraging. Furthermore, it is within the PEA study area and has the potential to be mined within Phase 1 of our restart program, which could allow us to immediately crystalize the value. Analysis is underway to follow up and further explore for nearby high-grade silver mineralization.”

The Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) to assess the rapid restart program remains on track for completion in early Q2-2021.

Figure 1: Silver Intercept Drilling Exploration – Cross Section