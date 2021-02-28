electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory Approval in Australia

“We are delighted to welcome Jeneth Boughen, Owner and General Manager of Medistar, and the team at Medistar into our growing network of select distribution partners,” said Iain Strickland, electroCore’s Vice President of European Operations. “Medistar has demonstrable expertise in medical device distribution in Australia and we are incredibly excited to have its team working on behalf of electroCore.”

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Feb. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Medistar2 PTY Limited (“Medistar”) whereby Medistar will serve as the exclusive distributor of the gammaCore Sapphire non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (nVNS) in Australia, supplying therapy to patients suffering with primary headache disorders. The announcement follows the granting of regulatory approval from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for the promotion and sale of the gammaCore Sapphire family of products.

“Medistar is very excited to be partnering with electroCore to help Australians access gammaCore Sapphire (nVNS) therapy and assist healthcare professionals to add this treatment option to their medical practice,” said Jeneth Boughen, Owner and General Manager of Medistar. “Our mission is to partner with suppliers and health professionals to provide education and support for innovative technologies that improve efficiencies, patient well-being and outcomes. We see strong alignment between ourselves, electroCore and its non-pharmacological therapy for Australians who do not tolerate or respond well to current headache therapies.”

The initial term of the agreement is three years and contains customary terms and conditions, including minimum purchase commitments. Medistar will be officially launching gammaCore Sapphire at the 2021 ANZHS Headache Annual Scientific Meeting, which will be held on March 13-14. For more information on the ANZHS Headache Annual Scientific Meeting, please visit: https://anzheadachesociety.org/events/

“This is a welcome addition to the armamentarium in the treatment of refractory headache syndromes. We have good evidence of the efficacy of gammaCore, and being drug free, it reduces the medication side effect burden patients experience,” commented Dr. Marc Russo, Specialist Pain Medicine Physician and Director-at-Large of the Neuromodulation Society of Australia and New Zealand. “Beside this, gammaCore is an exciting tool to explore interfacing with the vagus nerve and the anti-inflammatory pathway. Treating headache may just be the tip of the iceberg of what we can do with this device.”