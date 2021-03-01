Quadient Nearly Doubles U.S. Smart Locker Installations in 2020 and Reaches 13,000 Units Worldwide  

 

Paris, March 1, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today its base of smart locker stations has surpassed 13,000 worldwide, representing more than 600,000 boxes overall and positioning Quadient as the second largest1 global provider of parcel locker solutions.

Driven by consumer demand for safer and more secure package retrieval and the continued growth of online commerce, Parcel Pending by Quadient smart locker solutions have been installed at multifamily properties, major retailers, leading universities, corporate campuses and pick-up and drop-off (PUDO) locations. In the first nine months of the company’s fiscal year 2020, ending January 31, 2021, Quadient saw a 78% jump in the number of packages delivered using its smart lockers.

Consumers, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, are demanding fast, convenient and contact-free deliveries,” said Daniel Malouf, chief solution officer for Parcel Locker Solutions at Quadient. “We are especially proud that home improvement retailer Lowe’s selected us in 2020 as its exclusive locker partner to meet their customers’ demand. Our experience in working with retailers globally has helped us to successfully rollout Lowe’s in-store locker pick-up solution as part of the plan to supply its more than 1,700 stores across the U.S.”

Last year’s expansion of Quadient in the parcel lockers market was also driven by the launch of its multifamily locker solutions in the UK, soon to be launched in France as well, leveraging Parcel Pending by Quadient’s  successful experience in the U.S.. In the Asia Pacific region, Quadient has now initiated the deployment of its patented Lite model in Japan, under its joint-venture with Yamato Transport.

Following the successful integration of Parcel Pending, already a leader in the U.S. parcel locker market, we have seen impressive growth, particularly in the U.S. where Quadient’s locker installations nearly doubled in 2020, said Geoffrey Godet, CEO at Quadient. “We continue to efficiently execute on our vision of building large, dense and open networks of locker stations in targeted countries, relying on patented technology and innovations as well as leveraging operational synergies and sales experience across our international teams.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient            Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager   Director of Media and Communications
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590   +1-630-964-8500
j.scolaro@quadient.com    sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com





1 Source: Quadient market analyses



Attachment




