 

Polaris Reveals Plan for All-New Full-Size Electric RANGER

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 11:00  |  44   |   |   

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) today unveiled plans to debut an all-new 2022 electric RANGER utility side-by-side in late December 2021, advancing the Company’s strategic rEV’d up electrification strategy. This full-size RANGER is the first electric vehicle Polaris developed through its powersports industry-exclusive partnership with Zero Motorcycles, which the two companies announced last September. The Company expects the new electric RANGER to start arriving in dealerships in early 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005312/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Our rEV’d up strategy positions Polaris to help define yet another chapter in powersports innovation,” said Mike Speetzen, interim CEO, Polaris Inc. “With the rising interest in electrified vehicles, we are investing in electrification in order to meet the needs of current customers as well as appeal to tomorrow’s powersports riders. The all-new electric RANGER is our latest effort aimed at leading the industry forward in electrified powersports vehicles.”

As part of the Polaris rEV’d up strategy, the all-new full-size electric RANGER spearheads the company’s long-term plan to accelerate its leadership in powersports electrification. Design and development efforts for the all-new electric RANGER are underway in Wyoming, Minn., with manufacturing for North American vehicles to take place at Polaris’ facility in Huntsville, Ala.

“The strength of our partnership with Zero Motorcycles and our own investments in electrification R&D enable us to leverage advancements in electric powertrains and performance to drive the off-road industry into the future,” said Mike Donoughe, senior vice president and chief technical officer, Polaris Inc. “This will be one of the most technically advanced off-road vehicles on the market and reinforces Polaris’ position as the innovation leader in powersports.”

“As our top-selling off-road vehicle brand, RANGER has continually set the benchmark as the hardest working, smoothest riding UTV, leading the market in rider-inspired innovation,” said Steve Menneto, president of Polaris Off Road. “The new electric powertrain will elevate the RANGER platform to a whole new level of capability, durability and performance.”

“We’ve actively engaged our RANGER customers, and without a doubt, there is significant demand for even higher levels of performance and capability,” added Menneto. “They’ve expressed some very specific unmet needs, and our new electric full-size RANGER will effectively address them, unlocking a truly enhanced off-road experience.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Polaris Reveals Plan for All-New Full-Size Electric RANGER Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) today unveiled plans to debut an all-new 2022 electric RANGER utility side-by-side in late December 2021, advancing the Company’s strategic rEV’d up electrification strategy. This full-size RANGER is the first electric …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
Liberty Latin America Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
Logitech Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook, Raises Long-Term Financial Model
Transgene and BioInvent Have Enrolled First Patient in Phase I/IIa Trial of Novel Oncolytic Virus ...
Eurofins Delivered Very Strong Revenues, Margin and Cash Flow in FY 2020, Ahead of Its Objectives, ...
Accenture Acquires Leadership and Talent Consultancy Cirrus to Support C-Suite Transformations
Aegon closes the sale of Stonebridge
Aegon closes the sale of Stonebridge
Eurofins Announces the launch of an At-Home COVID-19 PCR Test kit available direct to consumers, ...
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Polaris Inc. to Present at The Raymond James Institutional Investors Virtual Conference
24.02.21
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Prevails at the Parker 250
18.02.21
Polaris Announces Retirement of Board Member Annette Clayton
09.02.21
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
01.02.21
Polaris Named to Fortune’s Most Admired Companies List

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
3
Polaris Introduces Industry-Leading Service Program to Make Powersports Ownership Easier, More Conve