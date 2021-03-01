DGAP-News: VST Enterprises Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous VST Enterprises Announce New Media and PR Partners 01.03.2021 / 11:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VST ENTERPRISES ANNOUNCE NEW MEDIA AND PR PARTNERS REDSTRIKE AND ZOPE MEDIA

CREATORS OF THE VCODE(R) & V-HEALTH PASSPORT(TM) START GLOBAL OUTREACH CAMPAIGN TO FOLLOW PRODUCT GROWTH.

THE INTERNATIONALLY USED V-HEALTH PASSPORT(TM) ALLOWS THOSE WISHING TO SHARE THEIR COVID-19 STATUS IN A FAST AND SECURE WAY.

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / VST Enterprises(TM), the multi-award-winning technology company has today announced its appointment of two new media partners Redstrike and Zope Media to take charge of its communications strategy in a bid to boost its global brand awareness.

The company has been growing from strength to strength throughout the past 12 months where it saw the company create two new products based on its VCode(R) technology.

VPayments(TM), a socially distanced global payment solution is set for a 2021 release. V-Health Passport(TM) on the other hand was launched as a world first in April last year. Today, it remains the only solution that combines test and vaccination solutions with other needs such as event and travel ticketing.

Redstrike, headquartered out of Cheshire are an international PR, Rights Holder and Strategic Representative for many companies spanning Telecommunications, Sports, Film and Gaming. Clients have included the likes of: VISA, Vodafone, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Nokia, Manchester United, Nivea, Pepsi, Standard Chartered KFC and more.

Redstrike have been working heavily to promote VCode(R) to their own partners within in the sports sector but since the start of the pandemic, the strategy has been switched to the launch and take up of the V-Health Passport(TM).

Partners of Redstrike have successfully launched the V-Health Passport(TM) in the UK, Malaysia, Indonesia and Sri Lanka and are rapidly moving into other sectors.

Mike Farnan CEO of Redstrike said: "I have known Louis-James for around six years now and had the privilege of being a part of various projects with him. V-Health Passport(TM) is just one example of how adaptive he and the team at VST Enterprises are when it comes down to innovation.