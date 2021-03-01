 

DGAP-News VST Enterprises Announce New Media and PR Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.03.2021, 11:55  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: VST Enterprises Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
VST Enterprises Announce New Media and PR Partners

01.03.2021 / 11:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VST Enterprises Announce New Media and PR Partners

 

VST ENTERPRISES ANNOUNCE NEW MEDIA AND PR PARTNERS REDSTRIKE AND ZOPE MEDIA

CREATORS OF THE VCODE(R) & V-HEALTH PASSPORT(TM) START GLOBAL OUTREACH CAMPAIGN TO FOLLOW PRODUCT GROWTH.

THE INTERNATIONALLY USED V-HEALTH PASSPORT(TM) ALLOWS THOSE WISHING TO SHARE THEIR COVID-19 STATUS IN A FAST AND SECURE WAY.

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / VST Enterprises(TM), the multi-award-winning technology company has today announced its appointment of two new media partners Redstrike and Zope Media to take charge of its communications strategy in a bid to boost its global brand awareness.

The company has been growing from strength to strength throughout the past 12 months where it saw the company create two new products based on its VCode(R) technology.

VPayments(TM), a socially distanced global payment solution is set for a 2021 release. V-Health Passport(TM) on the other hand was launched as a world first in April last year. Today, it remains the only solution that combines test and vaccination solutions with other needs such as event and travel ticketing.

Redstrike, headquartered out of Cheshire are an international PR, Rights Holder and Strategic Representative for many companies spanning Telecommunications, Sports, Film and Gaming. Clients have included the likes of: VISA, Vodafone, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Nokia, Manchester United, Nivea, Pepsi, Standard Chartered KFC and more.

Redstrike have been working heavily to promote VCode(R) to their own partners within in the sports sector but since the start of the pandemic, the strategy has been switched to the launch and take up of the V-Health Passport(TM).

Partners of Redstrike have successfully launched the V-Health Passport(TM) in the UK, Malaysia, Indonesia and Sri Lanka and are rapidly moving into other sectors.

Mike Farnan CEO of Redstrike said: "I have known Louis-James for around six years now and had the privilege of being a part of various projects with him. V-Health Passport(TM) is just one example of how adaptive he and the team at VST Enterprises are when it comes down to innovation.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News VST Enterprises Announce New Media and PR Partners DGAP-News: VST Enterprises Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous VST Enterprises Announce New Media and PR Partners 01.03.2021 / 11:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. VST Enterprises Announce New Media and PR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Airbion GmbH: ​​​​​​​Airbion: German company challenges COVID-19 viruses and other ...
DGAP-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS FIRST ADJ. EBITDA POSITIVE YEAR, Q4 NMV UP 29%
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities
DGAP-News: Evotec und Chinook Therapeutics gehen Partnerschaft zur Entwicklung neuer präzisionsmedizinischer ...
DGAP-News: adesso supports Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall to expand its core banking IT system in the credit ...
DGAP-News: Formycon bestätigt Einreichungsstrategie und Zeitschiene für Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Kandidat ...
DGAP-News: Formycon confirms BLA-Submission Strategy and Timeline for its Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Candidate ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Landmark building CIELO gets new owner
DGAP-News: Evotec and Chinook Therapeutics enter into strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Betankungstechnologie der 3. Generation für blauen ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein