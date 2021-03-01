 

Brunswick Corporation Expands Autonomy Solutions; Appoints Marine Autonomy Technology Lead

METTAWA, Ill., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) continues to build on its ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification & Shared Access) strategy to develop solutions to further improve boater experiences by advancing the efficiency and capabilities of its core product lines. In support of this effort, the Company has announced that Jason Arbuckle has been promoted to a newly formed role of Marine Autonomy Technology Lead.  This new strategic position will enable the Enterprise to lead the delivery of highly automated-to-autonomous solutions for the recreational marine industry.

Brunswick continues to identify and establish new leaders with strong technology experience to strengthen its capabilities in autonomy, connectivity, and electrification.  In November, Brunswick announced the hiring of John Oenick as Director, Enterprise Electrification, a role that has allowed Brunswick to support and deliver electrification solutions across the Company.

“Automation and control technologies are rapidly emerging critical enablers for delivering innovation through smart-connected recreational marine products and experiences,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Jason is a proven leader who will help us advance our capabilities, providing leadership to our emerging autonomy teams across the entire enterprise.”

“I am excited for this opportunity to lead advancements in Marine Autonomy for Brunswick Corporation,” said Arbuckle. “Brunswick has made advancements in vessel control over the last several years through assisted docking, joystick piloting, Skyhook and more, and I believe autonomous and driver assistance features are the next steps in enabling an easier boating experience.  I look forward to working with all the Brunswick divisions on enhancing marine autonomy.”

Arbuckle joined Mercury Marine in 1997 and has since advanced through the company, working to lead some of the company’s many award-winning innovative technology solutions.  Throughout his career, Arbuckle has been instrumental in the development of helm software for Mercury Marine products from single engine to six engine vessels and has been granted more than 45 patents related to marine control systems. Most notably, he led Mercury’s Vessel Control Team to develop AutoPilot systems, SkyHook, BowHook and DriftHook, as well as the vessel control software efforts for Starfish 1 and 2.

Jason has a BS, MS and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Michigan Technological University and contributes his time and talent to students entering the field at the Naval Post Graduate School, the US Navy, MIT providing guidance on their Philos autonomous vessel, as well as, student SAE projects at UW Madison. 

About Brunswick:

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Mastervolt, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class.  For more information, visit brunswick.com. 

