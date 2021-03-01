Nextech AR Solutions to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 3, 2021

The second Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, this live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact real time with Nextech AR’s CEO, Evan Gappelberg.

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“ NexTech ” or the “ Company ”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for eCommerce, education, advertising, conferences, and events, is pleased to announce that CEO, Evan Gappelberg, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 3, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST.

DATE: March 3, 2021

TIME: 9:45 AM EST

LINK: REGISTER HERE

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available, after the event on EmergingGrowth.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

Recent Company Highlights:

February 23, 2021: The Company announced that First Lady Jill Biden was the keynote speaker on its Virtual Experience Platform (VXP) which was selected to host the Student Veterans of America’s (SVA) 2021 National Conference.

Company has signed a renewal agreement with Poly with an initial value of and the potential for additional revenue after the six months. Record Q4 2020 Total Bookings of $7.3 million +275% growth over the same period last year

CEO Evan Gappelberg purchased 250,000 shares. This purchase brings his 2020 purchased shares to 1,279,885 common shares of Nextech.

Announced the launch of its ground-breaking “Genie in a Bottle” human hologram AR marketing platform and new eCommerce store for its TruLyfe brand of human supplements.

AR’s Virtual Experience Platform (VXP) to host its 2021 Annual General Meeting, taking place May 10-13. Launched a new collaborative streaming solution with AI and AR enhancements, that integrates with its existing Virtual Experience Platform (VXP) and its ARitize SaaS offerings.

About Nextech AR