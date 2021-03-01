Mydecine Fully Completes the First-Ever International Export of Psilocybin Mushrooms and Solidifies its Clinical and Commercial Supply Chain

“This milestone is significant to our 2021 goals as we are now able to access a quality source of much needed product for both our own research purposes, as well as provide CGMP naturally-derived psilocybin to sell and transfer to other licensed research facilities around the globe. Our team has spent significant time working with various government agencies to create and develop sound protocols to ensure a smooth flow of biomass that is in full compliance with all federal laws. This is the first and only solidified commercial supply chain of psilocybin mushrooms and we believe this supply chain will open up many doors to potentially collaborate and participate in initiatives that we find potentially promising,” said Joshua Bartch, CEO and Chairman of Mydecine. “We have made significant progress towards having the first IND number on a 99.9% pure psilocybin product that the synthetic form mimics. We believe our natural-sourced psilocybin, that is both significantly less costly and more efficient than the synthetic form, will prove to be a better overall option to meet the current market demand as well as voids any and all potential patent claims. This marks a milestone of fulfilling on the promise of creating a fully vertical and uninterrupted global supply chain.”

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4