SCHWEIZER in a new design: New logo and a modern website Schramberg, 1 March 2021 - The new corporate design and website, which will go online from 1 March 2021, is another important step for SCHWEIZER on its way to a new era in the company's history. With the new production plant in China, the Singapore site and the headquarters in Schramberg, it is also important for SCHWEIZER to adapt its digital appearance to the company's global, growth-oriented and innovative direction.

A consistent focus on customers and solutions is at the heart of the new website. Addressing existing and new customers digitally in a target-group-oriented manner is crucial, especially at such a challenging time. When personal contact with customers, partners and investors is not possible, an innovative digital presence is especially important. The modern, structured and detailed presentation of technologies, solutions and products, paired with an increased focus on innovation and service, will help Schweizer Electronic AG to better meet the demands of its Germany - Asia connection and its role as a global company. This is being implemented step by step in different languages.

In addition to an intuitive user interface, great importance has also been attached to usability on all kinds of end devices - from smartphones to desktops. Together with communication via social media the new website now rounds off the company's online presence.

Of course, there are some things that remain unchanged - inviolable even - despite SCHWEIZER's new brand identity and the continuous further development and transformation: with its family history spanning more than 170 years, SCHWEIZER continues to stand for the fundamental values of quality, speed, creativity and openness. Let's always look ahead - because we are more than PCBs.

About SCHWEIZER

Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality and energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol "SCE", "ISIN DE 000515623").



Lisa Jeske

Schweizer Electronic AG

Einsteinstraße 10

78713 Schramberg

Phone: +49 7422 / 512-104

E-mail: lisa.jeske@schweizer.ag

Please visit our website: www.schweizer.ag

