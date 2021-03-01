 

DGAP-News SCHWEIZER in a new design: New logo and a modern website

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.03.2021, 15:19  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SCHWEIZER in a new design: New logo and a modern website

01.03.2021 / 15:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SCHWEIZER in a new design:
New logo and a modern website

Schramberg, 1 March 2021 - The new corporate design and website, which will go online from 1 March 2021, is another important step for SCHWEIZER on its way to a new era in the company's history. With the new production plant in China, the Singapore site and the headquarters in Schramberg, it is also important for SCHWEIZER to adapt its digital appearance to the company's global, growth-oriented and innovative direction.

A consistent focus on customers and solutions is at the heart of the new website. Addressing existing and new customers digitally in a target-group-oriented manner is crucial, especially at such a challenging time. When personal contact with customers, partners and investors is not possible, an innovative digital presence is especially important. The modern, structured and detailed presentation of technologies, solutions and products, paired with an increased focus on innovation and service, will help Schweizer Electronic AG to better meet the demands of its Germany - Asia connection and its role as a global company. This is being implemented step by step in different languages.

In addition to an intuitive user interface, great importance has also been attached to usability on all kinds of end devices - from smartphones to desktops. Together with communication via social media the new website now rounds off the company's online presence.

Of course, there are some things that remain unchanged - inviolable even - despite SCHWEIZER's new brand identity and the continuous further development and transformation: with its family history spanning more than 170 years, SCHWEIZER continues to stand for the fundamental values of quality, speed, creativity and openness. Let's always look ahead - because we are more than PCBs.

About SCHWEIZER
Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality and energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol "SCE", "ISIN DE 000515623").


For further information please contact:

Lisa Jeske
Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Phone: +49 7422 / 512-104
E-mail: lisa.jeske@schweizer.ag
Please visit our website: www.schweizer.ag


01.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Phone: 07422-512-301
Fax: 07422-512-397
E-mail: ir@schweizer.ag
Internet: www.schweizer.ag
ISIN: DE0005156236
WKN: 515623
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1172032

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1172032  01.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1172032&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC KZ 15 - 20 Euro
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SCHWEIZER in a new design: New logo and a modern website DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SCHWEIZER in a new design: New logo and a modern website 01.03.2021 / 15:19 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SCHWEIZER in a new design: New logo …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
Ausbau zukunftsgerichteter Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie: Lloyd Fonds AG wird CO2-neutrales Finanzhaus und tritt SBTi bei
DGAP-News: VST Enterprises Announce New Media and PR Partners
DGAP-News: Medios AG erreicht Jahresziele 2020 - annähernd Umsatzverdoppelung für 2021 erwartet
DGAP-News: Airbion GmbH: ​​​​​​​Airbion: German company challenges COVID-19 viruses and other ...
EQS-News: Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Annual Financial Report
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger fordert Inhaber der Genussscheine der Serie D zur Abgabe eines ...
DGAP-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS FIRST ADJ. EBITDA POSITIVE YEAR, Q4 NMV UP 29%
DGAP-News: Evotec und Chinook Therapeutics gehen Partnerschaft zur Entwicklung neuer präzisionsmedizinischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Betankungstechnologie der 3. Generation für blauen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:19 Uhr
DGAP-News: SCHWEIZER im neuen Design: Neues Logo und ein moderner Webauftritt (deutsch)
15:19 Uhr
DGAP-News: SCHWEIZER im neuen Design: Neues Logo und ein moderner Webauftritt
23.02.21
Original-Research: Schweizer Electronic AG (von Montega AG): Halten
17.02.21
DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer ist neuer Vorsitzender des ZVEI-Fachverbands PCB-ES: 'Die Digitalisierung funktioniert nur mit intelligenten Produkten' (deutsch)
17.02.21
DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer ist neuer Vorsitzender des ZVEI-Fachverbands PCB-ES: 'Die Digitalisierung funktioniert nur mit intelligenten Produkten'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.02.21
1.530
SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC KZ 15 - 20 Euro