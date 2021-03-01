Skyline Champion Announces Acquisition of ScotBilt Homes

Champion Home Builders, a subsidiary of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) (“Skyline Champion”), today acquired ScotBilt Homes, LLC from SHI Group Holdings, Inc. and related companies (collectively, “ScotBilt Homes”). In 2020, ScotBilt shipped over 1,600 homes from its two manufacturing facilities in Georgia providing affordable housing throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

“We are excited to welcome ScotBilt Homes and its almost 400 employees to the Skyline Champion family,” said Mark Yost, Skyline Champion’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe ScotBilt is an excellent fit given our compatible company cultures and shared values. While working with founder Sam Scott and his team during this transaction, we learned that their work ethic mirrors our core operating principles. Sam Scott has been a pioneer in the manufactured housing industry for more than 50 years and we are fortunate to benefit from the high quality and unique home designs for which ScotBilt is known.”