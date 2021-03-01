 

Skyline Champion Announces Acquisition of ScotBilt Homes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 15:15  |  37   |   |   

Champion Home Builders, a subsidiary of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) (“Skyline Champion”), today acquired ScotBilt Homes, LLC from SHI Group Holdings, Inc. and related companies (collectively, “ScotBilt Homes”). In 2020, ScotBilt shipped over 1,600 homes from its two manufacturing facilities in Georgia providing affordable housing throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

“We are excited to welcome ScotBilt Homes and its almost 400 employees to the Skyline Champion family,” said Mark Yost, Skyline Champion’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe ScotBilt is an excellent fit given our compatible company cultures and shared values. While working with founder Sam Scott and his team during this transaction, we learned that their work ethic mirrors our core operating principles. Sam Scott has been a pioneer in the manufactured housing industry for more than 50 years and we are fortunate to benefit from the high quality and unique home designs for which ScotBilt is known.”

Mr. Yost continued, “The transaction is expected to accomplish several objectives within our strategic framework for profitable growth. ScotBilt’s strong presence in the attractive mid-south region helps to balance our national distribution and is highly complementary to our existing footprint, while their efficient manufacturing facilities produce a streamlined product offering. We expect this transaction to generate solid returns with meaningful shareholder value creation from day one, supported by ScotBilt’s attractive client base, and margin profile, in addition to the potential for synergy capture.”

Sam Scott, owner of ScotBilt Homes commented, “As a family-founded business, finding the right partner for the future of ScotBilt Homes was crucial to our employees, our suppliers and our incredibly loyal customers. We wanted a partner who we could trust would operate the company in a manner consistent with how we've done business since our founding in 2004. The customers who value the reputation of our brand will continue to receive the high-quality products they have grown to expect. I am confident that we have aligned with a great company that will leverage the culture and brand integrity that has set us apart from our competitors.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skyline Champion Announces Acquisition of ScotBilt Homes Champion Home Builders, a subsidiary of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) (“Skyline Champion”), today acquired ScotBilt Homes, LLC from SHI Group Holdings, Inc. and related companies (collectively, “ScotBilt Homes”). In 2020, ScotBilt shipped …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
ChargePoint Becomes the World’s First Publicly Traded Global EV Charging Network
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Logitech Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook, Raises Long-Term Financial Model
Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben Join ExxonMobil Board of Directors
Liberty Latin America Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
Cerberus and Koch to Acquire PQ Performance Chemicals
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Skyline Champion Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results