Skyline Champion Announces Acquisition of ScotBilt Homes
Champion Home Builders, a subsidiary of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) (“Skyline Champion”), today acquired ScotBilt Homes, LLC from SHI Group Holdings, Inc. and related companies (collectively, “ScotBilt Homes”). In 2020, ScotBilt shipped over 1,600 homes from its two manufacturing facilities in Georgia providing affordable housing throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.
“We are excited to welcome ScotBilt Homes and its almost 400 employees to the Skyline Champion family,” said Mark Yost, Skyline Champion’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe ScotBilt is an excellent fit given our compatible company cultures and shared values. While working with founder Sam Scott and his team during this transaction, we learned that their work ethic mirrors our core operating principles. Sam Scott has been a pioneer in the manufactured housing industry for more than 50 years and we are fortunate to benefit from the high quality and unique home designs for which ScotBilt is known.”
Mr. Yost continued, “The transaction is expected to accomplish several objectives within our strategic framework for profitable growth. ScotBilt’s strong presence in the attractive mid-south region helps to balance our national distribution and is highly complementary to our existing footprint, while their efficient manufacturing facilities produce a streamlined product offering. We expect this transaction to generate solid returns with meaningful shareholder value creation from day one, supported by ScotBilt’s attractive client base, and margin profile, in addition to the potential for synergy capture.”
Sam Scott, owner of ScotBilt Homes commented, “As a family-founded business, finding the right partner for the future of ScotBilt Homes was crucial to our employees, our suppliers and our incredibly loyal customers. We wanted a partner who we could trust would operate the company in a manner consistent with how we've done business since our founding in 2004. The customers who value the reputation of our brand will continue to receive the high-quality products they have grown to expect. I am confident that we have aligned with a great company that will leverage the culture and brand integrity that has set us apart from our competitors.”
