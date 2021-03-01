 

EANS-DD Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
01.03.2021, 18:15  |  34   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: David Davies (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wienerberger AG!
Long
Basispreis 24,92€
Hebel 9,02
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 30,92€
Hebel 8,18
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.



reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Wienerberger AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000831706
description of the financial instrument: ordinary share
type: acquisition
date: 26.02.2021; UTC+01:00
market: Vienna
currency: Euro


price volume
EUR 28.066913 9,200

total volume: 9,200
total price: 258,215.5996
average price: 28.066913


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Further inquiry note:
Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
A-1100 Wien
phone: +43 1 60 192-0
FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159
mail: office@wienerberger.com
WWW: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/51390/4851661
OTS: Wienerberger AG
ISIN: AT0000831706
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-DD Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) - Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - personal data: responsible party: name: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Erfolgreiches Closing: Payment Service Provider PAYONE mit neuer Gesellschafterstruktur / Führender Partner für ...
Klemens Hallmann übernimmt Mehrheitsanteile am Fachmarktzentrum in Neu Ulm
Jetzt neu: innocent überarbeitet 250ml Smoothie Range - neues Design, neue Rezepte, aus ...
Grifols erwirbt 25 US-amerikanische Plasmazentren von BPL / Eine Million zusätzliche Liter ...
Internationale Unternehmen gesucht: Bosch Innovation Consulting und Stryber starten das Innovations-Programm Venture Beyond (FOTO)
Sonoton Music ernennt Alex Black zum CEO und kündigt Rebranding an (FOTO)
PwC Deutschland erweitert seine Expertise in der Datenanonymisierung
bp und SABIC starten Partnerschaft für Produkte aus fortschrittlichem Kunststoffrecycling in ...
International companies wanted: Bosch Innovation Consulting and Stryber launch the Venture Beyond innovation program (FOTO)
nd.DerTag über Erfolge bei der Steuergerechtigkeit
Titel
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
BearingPoint - Studie Trendbarometer Elektromobilität: Einmal E-Auto, immer E-Auto? (FOTO)
Appell: Digitales Gesundheitswesen nicht Apple & Co überlassen
Deutsch-Türkische Kooperation in der Automobilindustrie (FOTO)
Deutscher Servicepreis 2021 / Auszeichnung der servicebesten Unternehmen - Sieger in 27 Kategorien ...
Phishing und Viren: So schützt Dataport die Verwaltung
Siemens, IBM und Red Hat starten Hybrid Cloud-Initiative, um den Mehrwert industrieller ...
Triple für die Nutzhanfindustrie: Gute Aussichten für CBD und Hanf in Kosmetik und Lebensmitteln
EVG Klaus-Dieter Hommel: GDL hat sich völlig verzockt und geht nun mit DB auf Kuschelkurs
Sterbefallzahlen in der 6. Kalenderwoche 2021 im Bereich des Durchschnitts der Vorjahre / ...
Titel
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Kölner Versicherer DEVK zahlt 13 Millionen Euro Beiträge an Kunden zurück
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:15 Uhr
EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
16:00 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Wienerberger AG (deutsch)
24.02.21
TERMINAVISO: In Kürze Live- Übertragung der Ergebnispräsentation des Jahres 2020 der Wienerberger AG
24.02.21
EANS-News: Wienerberger: Krisenfeste Performance 2020 und starke Plattform für weiteres Wachstum
23.02.21
EANS-News: Gerhard Hanke appointed new Chief Financial Officer of Wienerberger - IMAGE
22.02.21
EANS-News: Elisabeth Falkner appointed Head of Investor Relations - IMAGE
19.02.21
TERMINAVISO: Live-Übertragung der Ergebnispräsentation des Jahres 2020 der Wienerberger AG
04.02.21
EANS-Stimmrechte: Wienerberger AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß §135 Abs. 2 BörseG

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:10 Uhr
14.194
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
11:07 Uhr
268
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)
15.02.21
2
Grenke Anleihen
15.02.21
9
Paragon Unternehmensanleihe 4,50 % bis 05.07.2022
08.02.21
7
Kein Geschäftsbericht angekündigt.