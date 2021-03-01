 

DGAP-Adhoc CANCOM SE: Executive Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.75 per share

CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Dividend
CANCOM SE: Executive Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.75 per share

01-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, Germany, 1 March 2021 - The Executive Board of CANCOM SE today decided to propose to the company's Supervisory Board a dividend of EUR 0.75 per share for the financial year 2020 (previous year: EUR 0.50 per share). The decision to increase the dividend proposal compared to the previous year takes into account the positive business development of CANCOM SE in 2020.


Notifying company:
CANCOM SE, Erika-Mann-Strasse 69, 80636 Munich, Germany
ISIN DE0005419105, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (TecDAX, MDAX, Prime Standard)


Contact / Notifying person:
Sebastian Bucher, Manager Investor Relations
+49 (0)89 540545193
sebastian.bucher@cancom.de

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

With the decision to increase the dividend by 50 percent compared to the previous year, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE aims to ensure that shareholders participate appropriately in the positive development of the company in the 2020 financial year. 'In the fourth quarter of 2020 in particular, we have shown that CANCOM is in the right market at the right time with its portfolio,' explains Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM. 'Despite Corona, we were able to outperform the financial year 2019 in terms of revenue and earnings, and in the fourth quarter we achieved the best margin in the company's history thanks to strong service revenues.' The CANCOM CEO sees this as confirmation of the company's strategic direction. 'With our broad managed service business and growing as-a-service portfolio, we are ideally equipped for the future,' Hotter said.

Disclaimer

