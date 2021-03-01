DGAP-Ad-hoc: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Dividend

CANCOM SE: Executive Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.75 per share



01-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, Germany, 1 March 2021 - The Executive Board of CANCOM SE today decided to propose to the company's Supervisory Board a dividend of EUR 0.75 per share for the financial year 2020 (previous year: EUR 0.50 per share). The decision to increase the dividend proposal compared to the previous year takes into account the positive business development of CANCOM SE in 2020.





With the decision to increase the dividend by 50 percent compared to the previous year, the Executive Board of CANCOM SE aims to ensure that shareholders participate appropriately in the positive development of the company in the 2020 financial year. 'In the fourth quarter of 2020 in particular, we have shown that CANCOM is in the right market at the right time with its portfolio,' explains Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM. 'Despite Corona, we were able to outperform the financial year 2019 in terms of revenue and earnings, and in the fourth quarter we achieved the best margin in the company's history thanks to strong service revenues.' The CANCOM CEO sees this as confirmation of the company's strategic direction. 'With our broad managed service business and growing as-a-service portfolio, we are ideally equipped for the future,' Hotter said. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



