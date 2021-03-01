 

Quest Resource Holding Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on March 11, 2020

THE COLONY, Texas, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced that it will release results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after market close.

Ray Hatch, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Laurie Latham, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM ET, to review the Company's financial results and business outlook. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-800-263-0877 within the U.S. or 1-646-828-8143 from abroad, referencing conference ID: 9502038. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast on the investor relations section of Quest’s website at http://investors.qrhc.com.

The webcast, which may include forward-looking information, will be archived on the Quest’s investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-844-512-2921 within the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from abroad. The replay passcode is 9502038. The telephonic playback will be available beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 11, 2021, and continuing through 11:59 PM ET on Thursday, March 25, 2021. For more information on Quest Resource Holding Corporation, visit www.qrhc.com.

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation
Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services that enable customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest provides businesses across multiple industry sectors with single source, customer specific solutions to address a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their operations. Quest also provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, provides actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s customers to achieve and satisfy their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities.

For more information, visit www.qrhc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Three Part Advisors, LLC - Joe Noyons  817.778.8424

 




